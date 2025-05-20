Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 10:19
26,430 Euro
-1,56 % -0,420
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,41026,44011:30
26,41026,44011:30
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 11:12 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pulnovo Medical Welcomes EQT as a New Investor Following CE-MDR Approval, with Continued Support from Qiming Venture Partners

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical, a globally recognized pioneer in medical devices for pulmonary hypertension (PH) and heart failure (HF), has received new investment from EQT Group, a top-tier global private equity firm, as a new investor, alongside continued support from Qiming Venture Partners.

This latest investment, following Pulnovo Medical's recent CE-MDR certification in Europe, marks a major step forward in expanding treatment options for patients with pulmonary hypertension globally. It is expected to accelerate the company's global expansion by supporting international clinical trials, regulatory approvals, indication expansion, and commercialization.

Founded in 2013, Pulnovo Medical addresses a critical unmet need in cardiovascular care by developing a first-in-class medical device based on pulmonary artery denervation (PADN) core technology. It was awarded US FDA Breakthrough Device designation in 2021 and FDA Humanitarian Use Device designation in 2023. Its catheter and generator received China NMPA Approval as a breakthrough device in late 2023, followed by FDA clearance of the 9F sheath in 2024. In March 2025, the company obtained CE-MDR certification, marking a key milestone toward global commercialization.

Zoe Zhu, Director in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team said:

"Globally there is a significant unmet clinical need for patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure, Pulnovo's PADN solution offers new hopes for these patients with strong clinical evidence supporting improved outcomes and growing endorsement from the global medical community. EQT is excited to support Pulnovo Medical by leveraging our deep expertise in healthcare and life sciences, along with our global network, to help advance their mission of delivering novel cardiovascular solutions to patients in need worldwide."

Cynthia Chen, Chairwoman and Executive Chair of Pulnovo Medical, stated:

"We sincerely thank EQT and Qiming Venture Partners for their continued trust and partnership. Since day one, Pulnovo Medical has remained focused on addressing real, unmet clinical needs-developing original, scalable, and evidence-based solutions rooted in frontline care. While the path to transforming clinically driven innovation into global standards is challenging, we remain committed to delivering meaningful, science-based medical value to patients around the world."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pulnovo-medical-welcomes-eqt-as-a-new-investor-following-ce-mdr-approval-with-continued-support-from-qiming-venture-partners-302460223.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.