Meizu Deepens Its Globalization by Launching Cutting-Edge Smartphones and Wearables

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its high-profile showcase at MWC 2025 and strategic collaborations with Geely, Meizu reaffirmed its global ambitions with an online launch event on May 20. The event launched five new smartphones-MEIZU Mblu 22, MEIZU Mblu 22 Pro, MEIZU Note 22, MEIZU Note 22 5G, and MEIZU Note 22 Pro 5G-alongside the AR smart glasses StarV View and the health-centric StarV Ring2. This launch marks Meizu's bold re-entry into the global market, driven by its All in AI strategy and commitment to delivering innovative, interconnected ecosystems.

Reimagining Mobile Innovation: The Next-Generation Smartphone Portfolio

Designed for value-driven consumers, the MEIZU Mblu 22 and MEIZU Mblu 22 Pro balance affordability with high-grade performance. MEIZU Mblu 22 features a 6.79-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core processor delivering balanced performance. Its 5,000mAh battery supports day-long usage, while the F1.8 large aperture camera captures stunning landscapes and captivating portraits with breathtaking clarity. Its price will range from $79 to $89.

MEIZU Mblu 22 Pro Elevates the experience with a powerful MediaTek Helio G81 processor, a 6.79-inch FHD+ 120Hz ultra smooth display, and 50MP ultra HD main camera plus 2MP macro camera. Its Titan shield architecture is constructed with high-strength materials and rigorously tested for reliability. Its price will range from $99 to $129.

However, the MEIZU Note 22 lineup targets tech enthusiasts with a perfect balance of performance and price. MEIZU Note 22 is equipped with a stunning triple-camera system - 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP portrait camera - capturing beautiful vivid moments day and night. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 40W fast charging, while 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz ultra AMOLED display delivers a smooth interactive experience. Its price will range from $179 to $299.

MEIZU Note 22 5G is equipped with up to 24 GB RAM to ensure the phone is running smoothly for longer periods. It also supports 5G connectivity and features a 50MP triple-camera system with AI scene optimization for photo enhancements. The premium stylish design with the idea of traditional Chinese architecture makes this phone stand out. Its price will range from $169 to $229.

MEIZU Note 22 Pro 5G boasts a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 50MP ultra HD main camera, and Meizu's proprietary Flyme AIOS, which learns user habits to optimize battery life, app performance, and multitasking. The model also includes a 6200 mAh long-lasting battery with 80W fast charging, reducing battery anxiety. Its price will range from $299 to $369.

Beyond Smartphones: StarV View AR Glasses and StarV Ring2

At the launch event, Meizu also brings its smart wearables to the global market. The StarV View merges style with cutting-edge AR capabilities. It has 188-inch 120Hz display with ultra high definition of 85mm/LP and 10-level brightness adjustment, creating a cinematic viewing for users. However, it is only 74g and is easy to take anywhere. It also supports 0-600 diopter adjustment and is very friendly to people with myopia. The glasses are like a private theater in your pocket.

While the StarV Ring2 revolutionizes wearable health tech. Wearing the ring, you can track your sleep data and assess sleep quality, monitor your heart rate, exercise duration and empower you to manage health and stress. It has an IP68 rating of water resistance, which means you can wear it everywhere, even while you are swimming. Powered by Flyme OS, you can also control your phone or glasses by using the ring.

Overseas Flyme AI Ecosystem Strategy

These smartphones and wearables will firstly be available in Russia, Spain, Malaysia and Vietnam, and will be available in more than 30 countries and regions, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe. This new product launch event takes Meizu to a new stage in the global market, leveraging its "smartphones+XR+smart cars" ecosystem to deliver seamless cross-device experiences.

Cheng Li, Meizu's CMO for Global Business, emphasized the brand's roadmap: "Our All in AI strategy bridges hardware, software, and services to create a seamless smart life. We will continue to develop new products to bring consumers more cost-effective and personalised electronic products according to the habits of consumers in different countries and regions."

Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

This launch isn't merely a product showcase-it's a manifesto for the AI-driven future. By fusing hardware excellence with adaptive intelligence, Meizu positions itself as a pioneer in an era where technology anticipates human needs. With smartphones, AR glasses, and health wearables working in concert, the brand is poised to redefine global standards for innovation, connectivity, and user-centric design.

