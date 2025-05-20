Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 11:22 Uhr
ZA FUNDINGS LTD: ZA Miner Launches Free Crypto Cloud Mining Platform to Democratize Bitcoin and Dogecoin Earning in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

UK-based ZA Miner offers $100 free bonus, daily payouts & green mining-making crypto accessible in 100+ countries


Where Innovation Meets Finance: ZA Fundings LTD

Where Innovation Meets Finance: ZA Fundings LTD.

MIDDLESEX, United Kingdom, May 20, 2025enthusiasts to earn passive income without expensive hardware or upfront investments.

As global interest in decentralized finance continues to rise, ZA Miner removes traditional entry barriers, offering a seamless, sustainable way for both beginners and crypto investors to mine cryptocurrencies remotely.

Free Mining, Real Earnings

New users receive a $100 free mining contract immediately upon registration, enabling them to start earning from day one, no capital needed. This offering aligns with ZA Miner's mission to make crypto mining accessible, secure, and inclusive.

Mining Made Easy

ZA Miner's platform requires no downloads. Once users create an account, mining begins automatically using high-performance rigs located in energy-efficient data centers in Iceland and Kazakhstan, regions known for low electricity costs and access to renewables.

Users can monitor earnings in real-time and upgrade to premium plans for increased profitability. Mining payouts are distributed daily, stored in cold wallets protected by SSL encryption and DDoS protection.

Highlights of ZA Miner's Cloud Mining Platform

  • $100 Free Mining Bonus - Start mining immediately.
  • No Hardware or Setup Required - 100% cloud-based.
  • Mine BTC, DOGE, LTC - Leading crypto options.
  • Daily Payouts - Consistent passive income.
  • Eco-Friendly Mining - Uses solar and wind energy.
  • Global Access - Available in 100+ countries.
  • Affiliate Program - Up to 7% commissions.
  • UK-Regulated - Operates under compliance frameworks.

Empowering Global Access to Crypto

By removing financial and technical hurdles, ZA Miner helps individuals worldwide participate in the crypto economy, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional, costly mining models.

As digital currencies grow mainstream, ZA Miner is committed to expanding financial access through its intuitive platform and global initiatives.

Getting Started

Mining with ZA Miner is simple:

  • Register an Account - Takes less than a minute.
  • Claim $100 Contract - Begin mining immediately with no upfront cost.
  • Upgrade Anytime - Choose paid plans to increase mining returns.

Get Started with $100 and Earn more with ZA Miner

Get Started with $100 and Earn more with ZA Miner

To claim a free $100 cloud mining contract, visit www.zaminer.com. Follow ZA Miner on Twitter: @zaminingand YouTube: youtube.com/@Zaminers.

About ZA Miner

ZA Miner is a cloud mining service provider based in the United Kingdom, offering secure, user-friendly, and eco-conscious cryptocurrency mining solutions. With a mission to make digital asset mining accessible worldwide, ZA Miner combines regulatory compliance, renewable energy, and financial inclusion to lead the future of decentralized finance.

Media Contact:
Anisah Fatema Sheikh
ZA FUNDINGS LTD
info@zaminer.com
https://www.zaminer.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/719abd74-ebac-4dad-9cee-c3aa89b03ecf
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e093320-e642-44b3-ae72-522049cbc681


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
