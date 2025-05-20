Powerful, smart, and hygienic the new carpet cleaner delivers deep cleaning with unparalleled ease

Carpet cleaning just got smarter, faster, and more efficient. With the launch of the CARPET ONE Cruiser, Tineco introduces an innovative solution that combines powerful performance, intelligent sensor technology, and a user-friendly design. The new model is now available in the Tineco Store and on Amazon.

Tineco Revolutionizes Carpet Cleaning with the CARPET ONE Cruiser

Far more than a conventional carpet cleaner, the CARPET ONE Cruiser features strong suction power of up to 130 watts, ensuring deep and effective dirt removal from carpet fibers. Even before cleaning begins, an optimized pre-treatment formula tackles stubborn stains delivering visibly better results. The intelligent iLoop sensor module detects the level of dirt and automatically adjusts water flow and suction power, ensuring a thorough clean while conserving water and energy.

Smooth Glide Across Every Carpet Type

Thanks to SmoothPower technology with three power levels and bidirectional assist wheels, the CARPET ONE Cruiser moves effortlessly across all types of carpets from high-pile to low-pile to delicate fabrics. A well-balanced tank system ensures easy handling, while special attachments make hard-to-reach areas easily accessible.

Faster Drying Back to Daily Life Sooner

The device doesn't just clean carpets it dries them quickly too. The built-in UltraHeat Drying Mode uses air heated to 75°C to reduce drying time by up to 50% compared to traditional devices. This helps prevent mold growth and gets carpets back in use faster.

Self-Cleaning System for Maximum Hygiene

After use, the FlashDry self-cleaning system activates a two-minute rinse cycle that flushes the brush, inlet, and roller cover. A five-minute drying cycle at 55°C follows, leaving the components clean, dry, and odor-free. The result: less maintenance, longer lifespan, and a device that's always ready for use no extra effort required.

The CARPET ONE Cruiser is now available via Amazon and the Tineco Store at a recommended retail price of €699. To celebrate the launch, both platforms are offering a 10% discount throughout May, bringing the price down to €629 (available on Amazon using the code TINCARPETDE

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

