GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 11:46 Uhr
YBUOJ Digital Trade Limited: YBUOJ Deploys Real-Time Security Data Visualization Monitoring System to Fortify Asset Defense

Finanznachrichten News

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 20, 2025officially launched its latest real-time security data visualization monitoring system, marking a significant step forward in user asset protection and data transparency. This feature not only fills the gap in security visualization that most trading platforms currently face but also further demonstrates the long-term commitment of YBUOJ to "verifiable transparency".

YBUOJ Deploys Real-Time Security Data Visualization Monitoring System to Fortify Asset Defense

CEO Berton Hosea stated, "This is not just an upgrade of system functionality; it is the fulfillment of our promise to users. We aim to create not just a high-performance trading platform but the most robust defense for user asset security."

The system is a core achievement developed by YBUOJ based on "zero trust architecture", integrating three engines: AI-driven dynamic risk identification, anomaly detection, and asset fluctuation visualization. This system upgrade is combined with the previously launched "adaptive market-making system" and "advanced clearing engine" by YBUOJ, achieving a closed-loop data security system from pre-trade risk identification, intra-trade behavior analysis, to post-trade behavior tracking.

The launch of the real-time security data visualization system is not a single-point technical update but a crucial implementation under the long-term strategic planning of the platform. The platform clearly states that this system will serve as the technical foundation for future security and user experience upgrade projects, supporting the deep extension of its global compliance ecosystem.

Additionally, YBUOJ will accelerate interface development with global security agencies and financial audit partners. Through standardized API interfaces, external auditors, partner banks, and custodial institutions will be able to directly connect to the security monitoring system, thus bridging the data gap between digital assets and traditional finance.

From an industry perspective, the move by YBUOJ is quietly leading digital asset platforms toward a new path-shifting from "technology pursuing efficiency" to "technology serving trust".

Looking ahead, as more platforms recognize the importance of "security transparency" in the asset era, YBUOJ, with its early deployment and technological depth, is poised to seize the high ground of trust in the next round of global digital asset trading platform competition.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfec399a-362b-453e-9816-20099191a9d2



Contact Person: Tim Schulz Email: support@ybuoj.org Website: https://www.ybuoj.org

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
