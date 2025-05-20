Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 11:58 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YBUOJ Digital Trade Limited: YBUOJ CEO Berton Hosea Discusses Strategic Blueprint to Drive Global Digital Asset Market Development

Finanznachrichten News

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 20, 2025, unveiled the globalization strategy of the company, emphasizing that "technology innovation and ecosystem collaboration will serve as the dual core drivers to build critical infrastructure for the digital economy era."

YBUOJ

According to information provided by YBUOJ, its globalization strategy not only involves expanding business operations in North America, Europe, and Asia but also focuses on building an integrated, cross-border, dynamic, and compliant operational model through collaboration with financial regulatory agencies worldwide.

Berton Hosea, a seasoned leader with a profound industry background, brings over 25 years of experience in managing high-tech enterprises. In complex market environments, he has driven sustained corporate growth with exceptional strategic vision and execution capabilities. With extensive expertise in international market expansion, product innovation, and corporate strategic planning, Hosea has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in navigating global competition.

Hosea highlighted that YBUOJ has established a compliance engine capable of adapting to multi-national regulations, integrating AI to predict future regulatory trends and proactively mitigate potential risks. As part of its global expansion strategy, YBUOJ also prioritizes optimizing user experience. The platform currently supports multi-language interfaces and dynamically identifies user time zones and language preferences to deliver personalized interface customization and market-specific content.

Throughout the interview, Hosea repeatedly emphasized the concept of "long-termism". He stated, "YBUOJ is not a short-term player in the fast-paced crypto bull market. We are building a sustainable, secure, intelligent, compliant, and globally applicable core trading architecture."

Looking ahead, YBUOJ is accelerating its deep strategic expansion in the global digital finance sector. The platform ambitions extend beyond merely constructing a trading system; it aims to comprehensively advance four key engines-technology-driven innovation, compliance collaboration, ecosystem co-construction, and environmentally sustainable development. By doing so, YBUOJ seeks to redefine the operational logic and value framework of the global crypto market, propelling the entire industry into a new stage of development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b519ceeb-d576-4d54-8395-9799e2a0b03e



Contact Person: Tim Schulz Email: support@ybuoj.org

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.