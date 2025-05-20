Kleinfelder, Inc.: Pascal Hinnen Joins Kleinfelder as Executive Vice President and Central Division Director

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The Kleinfelder Group, Inc. ("Kleinfelder"), a leading engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing, and environmental professional services firm, announced today that Pascal Hinnen, PE, has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Central Division Director. Hinnen will oversee operations throughout Kleinfelder's Central Division, providing leadership focused on sustained growth and operational excellence.

"Kleinfelder is elated to welcome Pascal to lead our Central Division," commented Chief Revenue Officer Victor Auvinen. "Pascal's proven business and operational expertise, coupled with his ability to connect with our exceptional Central Division employees, gives Kleinfelder a tremendous advantage and an abundance of opportunities for future success."

With over 35 years of industry experience, Hinnen is a strong leader with extensive knowledge that aligns perfectly with Kleinfelder's operations and growth objectives. Hinnen has a recognized track record of successfully leading large teams and business units in growth and financial performance, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions. A collaborative leader, Hinnen is passionate about delivering quality client services, and is engaged in all aspects of the business, including recruiting and talent development, business development and sales, program and project management, human resources, health and safety, and risk mitigation.

"Kleinfelder continues to be an industry leader and an organization on an upward trajectory," stated Hinnen. "I am proud to join this outstanding organization and eager to contribute to the success of the Central Division and overall business. I've been incredibly impressed with Kleinfelder's leadership team, technical capabilities, and market diversification - all of which will accelerate our progress toward fulfilling our strategic objectives."

Before joining Kleinfelder, Hinnen served as Senior Vice President, Earth & Environment, North America at Ausenco, where he led all business and functional operations within a division that focused on growth and financial performance, strategy and vision, mergers and acquisitions, human resources, and health and safety. Prior to Ausenco, Hinnen held leadership roles at WSP (formerly Wood PLC) as Senior Vice President, Earth and Environment; ERM as Managing Partner and Global Account Director; and AECOM (formerly URS) as Senior Vice President, Mining Business Line Leader, and Southwest Area Manager.

Hinnen holds a master's degree in engineering management from the University of Colorado and a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from Colorado School of Mines. Hinnen is also a registered Professional Environmental Engineer in Colorado and Arizona and a Professional Chemical Engineer in California.

Kleinfelder. Bright People. Right Solutions.

Founded in 1961, Kleinfelder is a leading engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing, and environmental professional services firm. Kleinfelder employs over 3,300 professionals and operates from over 110 office locations in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. Poised for growth, Kleinfelder continues to provide high-quality solutions for our diverse client base. Visit Kleinfelder.com or follow us on LinkedIn/Kleinfelder.

For more information contact:

Dustin Esposito

Communications Manager

DEsposito@Kleinfelder.com

(617) 498-4627

SOURCE: Kleinfelder, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/pascal-hinnen-joins-kleinfelder-as-executive-vice-president-and-central-1029240