MMJ International Holdings: Why Are DEA's Prevoznik and Strait Lecturing the World on Drug Policy While Undermining U.S. Marijuana Law?

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The irony is hard to ignore: two of the most controversial figures within the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Diversion Control Division-Thomas Prevoznik and Matthew Strait-recently took the global stage in Dubai to lecture international law enforcement professionals about drug policy. Thomas Prevoznik, the Division's Assistant Administrator, and Matthew Strait, his Deputy and marijuana policy architects, spoke at the World Police Summit-an event attended by more than 20,000 law enforcement officials from across the globe.

Yet back home, these very officials are under growing scrutiny for their alleged role in obstructing legitimate pharmaceutical marijuana research in the United States, particularly in the case of MMJ BioPharma Cultivation.

A Case of DEA Hypocrisy

For years, Thomas Prevoznik and Matthew Strait have been central figures in the DEA's inexplicable delays of MARIJUANA research applications for pharmaceutical cannabis-applications that are federally lawful, publicly supported, and medically urgent. MMJ International Holdings, a company with two FDA-approved Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, has been waiting over seven years for DEA approval to grow pharmaceutical-grade cannabis. These delays, directed under the authority of Prevoznik and Strait, contradict both the Controlled Substances Act and the DEA's own Diversion Personnel Manual, which prioritizes "expeditious processing" of research-based cannabis applications.

So, what business do these officials have lecturing the world on drug enforcement ethics and best practices?

Making Up the Rules As They Go

Thomas Prevoznik and Matthew Strait have been accused of applying inconsistent standards, misinterpreting regulatory requirements, and essentially rewriting the law as they see fit, depending on who's applying. Rather than following a transparent, science-based process, the two have allegedly engineered a system of selective obstruction-denying or slow-walking cannabis research while using DEA bureaucracy as a shield.

It's this brand of regulatory manipulation that the U.S. Supreme Court has recently begun to address, ruling against unchecked agency tribunals and calling into question the DEA's internal adjudication system.

Exporting Failure

By taking the stage at the World Police Summit, Prevoznik and Strait weren't just presenting policy-they were exporting DEA dysfunction. Their keynote focused on lessons learned from the U.S. opioid crisis, yet the DEA's own failures in curbing opioid abuse-while simultaneously blocking alternatives like cannabinoid-based therapies-paint a picture of regulatory incompetence, not leadership.

If anything, this international platform reveals a global public relations campaign designed to preserve the DEA's image abroad while deflecting mounting criticism at home. But reputations aren't built on speeches-they're built on accountability, transparency, and outcomes.

DEA: A Dangerous Policy Precedent

The appearance of Prevoznik and Strait as thought leaders in global drug policy is more than just tone-deaf-it's dangerous. It validates a failed regulatory approach that punishes innovation, undermines public health, and sidelines scientific progress for political convenience.

Before preaching reform to the world, these DEA officials should first be held to account for what they've failed to do right here in the United States.

The real summit isn't in Dubai-it's in the courtrooms, laboratories, and hospitals where patients are still waiting for life-saving therapies that the DEA has unjustly delayed.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

