Camunda to power process orchestration, increasing business agility and elevating the customer experience

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, today announced it has partnered with Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world's leading liner shipping companies, to further enhance its in-house developed Freight Information System (FIS) software, and drive greater efficiency and customer experience.

FIS is Hapag-Lloyd's central ERP system supporting all operational business functions for global door-to-door transportation, covering the entire transport chain. Camunda replaces Hapag-Lloyd's existing homegrown workflow engine and will be used for process orchestration, including human tasks within the FIS software and supporting systems.

With Camunda, the Hapag-Lloyd team can effectively make use of Business Process Modelling Notation (BPMN) to increase business agility and improve IT-business collaboration. In combination with Camunda's open architecture, Hapag-Lloyd now has the flexibility it needs to automate business processes across multiple systems, including calls to microservices, where today manual tasks are necessary.

IBA Group, a Camunda partner, is facilitating the Camunda implementation as part of its long-term development partnership with Hapag-Lloyd.

Jan Piekuszewski, project lead, Hapag-Lloyd, said: "Hapag-Lloyd's FIS provides our users real-time access to key data necessary for the management of the operations of our container shipping business. Our team selected Camunda to increase transparency of our business processes and integrate processes that were previously done without system support. Camunda will enable us to integrate our FIS software seamlessly with other systems, reduce the use of homegrown technologies, and cut back on operating costs. From a technical perspective, Camunda's self-hosted cloud-native version, which we are running on AWS, fits very well into our FIS architecture."

Frederic Meier, senior vice president, sales, Camunda, added: "More and more organizations are building upon process orchestration as the foundation of successful business process automation initiatives. We are proud to partner with Hapag-Lloyd to help the company further improve its operational excellence with our process orchestration and automation software. We look forward to working with one of the world's leading liner shipping companies to further optimize its global door-to-door transport business, as well as improve internal efficiency and agility."

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 308 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.4 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and around 400 offices in about 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.7 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 135 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and fully operationalize AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda's leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance, or innovation. Over 700 companies across all industries, including Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, trust Camunda with the design, orchestration, automation, and improvement of their business-critical processes to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit camunda.com.

