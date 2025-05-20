To mark the product launch, dataplor has released a new report revealing consumer patterns at top tourist attractions, underscoring the growing demand for reliable location intelligence beyond North America.

dataplor, a leading provider of global location intelligence, has announced the launch of its global mobility product, delivering high-quality, privacy-compliant foot traffic data across international markets. Designed to meet growing demand from multinational businesses, the product offers monthly refreshed insights into consumer movement patterns across cities, regions, and points of interest (POIs), especially in previously under-mapped markets. It's one of the only global solutions built to deliver this depth of mobility data while maintaining General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance and end-user privacy.

To showcase the power of its new global dataset, dataplor is releasing the Global Foot Traffic Trends: What the World's Most Visited Places Reveal About Tourism's Return report, which analyzes foot traffic at the world's most visited tourist attractions. The report highlights how mobility data reveals meaningful insights about international travel patterns and regional consumer behavior from Tokyo Disneyland to the Great Pyramid at Giza.

"Global companies need the same level of location intelligence abroad that they've come to expect in the U.S.," said Geoff Michener, CEO of dataplor. "With our international mobility product, businesses can now access comprehensive, GDPR-compliant foot traffic data across both developed and emerging markets, helping them make smarter decisions about where to invest, expand, and serve customers."

New Applications Across Regions and Industries

With access to reliable mobility data across international markets, dataplor's global offering empowers organizations to:

Uncover new revenue opportunities by identifying untapped sales channels, benchmarking competitor foot traffic, and forecasting demand to inform international expansion and investment decisions.

by identifying untapped sales channels, benchmarking competitor foot traffic, and forecasting demand to inform international expansion and investment decisions. Enhance tourism and hospitality strategies by understanding how international visitors move through major cities, landmarks, and cultural destinations.

by understanding how international visitors move through major cities, landmarks, and cultural destinations. Support smart city and infrastructure development through real-world mobility data that enables governments and urban planners to optimize transit systems, pedestrian flows, and city design.

As with its North American offering, dataplor ensures international mobility data is collected via anonymized signals mapped against its proprietary POI database. The result is a precision-focused, GDPR-compliant, ethically sourced dataset that respects user privacy while meeting the demands of modern global businesses.

For more information about the report and the global mobility product, read dataplor's latest blog or visit www.dataplor.com.

About dataplor

dataplor is a leading provider of point-of-interest (POI) and mobility data that helps global enterprises grow abroad by mapping tough-to-reach markets with a privacy-first approach. As the majority of international location data is often inaccurate and quickly outdated, dataplor goes several steps beyond the industry standard, helping the world's largest companies across technology, mapping, search, third-party logistics, consumer packaged goods (CPG), telecom, investing, real estate, and finance understand location intelligence about any commercial or physical location in real-time, fueling their expansion abroad.

