20.05.2025 12:06 Uhr
BIOFLAG CO.,LTD.: BioFlag Showcases Innovative Probiotic Solutions at Vitafoods Europe 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BARCELONA, Spain, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOFLAG CO.,LTD.(Bioflag), a leading probiotic enterprise located in China, proudly unveiled its scientifically validated functional probiotic solutions at Vitafoods Europe 2025, drawing high attention from global media.


At the event, BioFlag highlighted its cutting-edge products, including clinically-proven probiotic strains and finished probiotic products targeting gut health, immune regulation, metabolic health, weight management, oral care, and emotional well-being. The company also introduced customized probiotic solutions tailored to meet stringent European and American standards.

Key innovations include:

Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis BL-99, sourced from their Chinese maternal-infant probiotic strain library. BL-99 holds 12 Chinese invention patents covering gut health, immune regulation, and bone health, and is widely used in infant formula, yogurt, and dietary supplements.

Lactobacillus paracasei K56, isolated from the gut of healthy Chinese infants and clinically proven to reduce body fat, visceral fat, and waist circumference[1]. This strain has received 9 Chinese invention patents and is supported by 12 published research studies.

Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis CP-9, derived from the breast milk of healthy Chinese mothers, patented in China for anti-obesity effects and the treatment or prevention of jaundice.

As a representative of China's probiotics industry, BIOFLAG CO.,LTD. has demonstrated its its full industrial chain capabilities:

  • A proprietary library of over 3,500 strains and 30+ functional screening platforms
  • More than 130 patents granted and 100+ scientific papers published
  • International certifications including GMP, FSSC22000 and HALAL
  • Production capacity spanning powders, tablets, capsules, and other dosage forms

During the exhibition, BIOFLAG CO.,LTD. reached cooperation intentions with dozens of enterprises and institutions from Europe, North America and other places. A company spokesperson stated, "Drawing on nearly two decades of expertise in functional probiotics, we remain committed to driving innovation in R&D and intelligent manufacturing to deliver superior health solutions to our global customers."

For more information, visit: https://en.bioflag.com/

[1] Kadeer G, Fu W, He Y, et al. Effect of different doses of Lacticaseibacillus paracasei K56 on body fat and metabolic parameters in adult individuals with obesity: a pilot study[J]. Nutr Metab. 2023, 20(1): 16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689022/BioFlag_Showcases_Innovative_Probiotic_Solutions_at_Vitafoods_Europe_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioflag-showcases-innovative-probiotic-solutions-at-vitafoods-europe-2025-302457766.html

