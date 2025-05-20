boost.ai and Ciklum Expand Enterprise Access to Fast, Fully-Compliant Conversational AI Solutions

The alliance merges AI agent excellence with engineering expertise, helping enterprises around the globe launch intelligent AI agents quickly and securely.

SANDNES, Norway, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai , a leading conversational AI platform today announced a strategic partnership with Ciklum, a global experience engineering firm headquartered in London. The alliance combines Ciklum's deep technical and engineering expertise with boost.ai's AI platform to create scalable, real-world AI solutions for enterprise clients.

As an official services partner, Ciklum will lead the implementation, customization, and optimization of boost.ai's platform.

"Conversational AI has evolved from being a support tool to a strategic business enabler, driving customer engagement, operational efficiency, and real-time insight generation at scale," said Gourav Datta, Global Head of Automation and AI at Ciklum. "Our partnership with boost.ai accelerates this transformation. Combining boost.ai's enterprise-grade platform with Ciklum's experience-led engineering expertise, we help organisations deploy secure, compliant, and highly effective virtual agents faster and with greater impact. Together, we're enabling our clients to turn everyday conversations into measurable business outcomes."

boost.ai's focus extends beyond advanced technology to the control, security, and ease of implementation that regulated enterprises demand. The platform allows organizations to orchestrate seamlessly between traditional natural-language understanding (NLU) models and large language models (LLMs), maintaining full governance over customer journeys.

The platform delivers working solutions in days and weeks, rather than months and years, and is already trusted by banks, credit unions, insurers, and other financial institutions to handle thousands of intents with the precision and security required to trust every conversation.

"The demand for trustworthy AI that meets the needs of modern enterprises has never been higher. Our shared dedication to end-to-end customer outcomes makes Ciklum a perfect partner as we continue to deliver outstanding customer journeys for enterprises across the globe," said Adam Fenwick , SVP of Global Alliances at boost.ai. "Ciklum represents true expertise where it counts, with a delivery track record spanning decades. Together, we're set to help organizations across regulated industries re-imagine their customer journey through safe, scalable AI agents."

For boost.ai, the partnership expands its footprint in key markets such as the UK and the US, where Ciklum has an established client base. For Ciklum, it is a strategic step toward scaling its AI capabilities and reaffirming its commitment to solving complex problems through an experience-first mindset.

To learn more about how boost.ai and Ciklum are driving scalable AI solutions for enterprises, click here . Make sure not to miss Ciklum's session at BoostCamp 2025- secure your spot today .

About Ciklum

Ciklum is a global Experience Engineering firm with over 4,000 engineers, design specialists, and consultants worldwide. By blending product engineering, exceptional customer experiences, and AI, Ciklum delivers digital solutions with real-world impact. For more than two decades, Ciklum has partnered with ambitious enterprises and disruptors to engineer the next era of digital business.

About boost.ai

Boost.ai provides a leading enterprise conversational AI platform, purpose-built for industries that demand security, transparency, and scale. Combining natural language understanding (NLU) with large language models (LLMs), the platform enables businesses to build intelligent, context-aware virtual agents. While already established in regulated industries, the platform is gaining adoption in sectors where trust, speed, and reliability are equally important.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487082/boost_ai_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boostai-and-ciklum-expand-enterprise-access-to-fast-fully-compliant-conversational-ai-solutions-302459942.html