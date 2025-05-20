Bombardier Inc.: First Production Aircraft of World's Fastest Business Jet, the Bombardier Global 8000, Completes Flawless Inaugural Flight

The Global 8000 first production aircraft completed its maiden flight taking off from Bombardier's Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

The Global 8000 is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.94 and range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), an ultra-low cabin altitude of 2,900 ft. and a luxurious cabin, making it the ultimate business aircraft

Bombardier's Global 8000 is set to enter into service in 2025

TORONTO, May 20, 2025. The milestone was completed on May 16 from Bombardier's state-of-the-art Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., and the aircraft executed a series of tests, part of the production flight test procedures during the flight. The exquisite jet landed under the expert command of pilot Sandro Novelli, assisted by co-pilot Charlie Honey and flight engineer Bhargav Bhavsar. All flight controls were exercised on the aircraft, and the systems and aircraft performed as expected.

This marks the latest milestone for Bombardier's Global 8000 program. The Global 8000 flight test vehicle (FTV) has exceeded expectations in flight testing and the first production aircraft will soon travel to Bombardier's Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Montreal where interior completions will take place ahead of its planned entry-into-service (EIS) in the second half of 2025.

"This first production flight marks yet another successful milestone for Bombardier's Global 8000 program and we are very pleased with how the aircraft performed on its maiden journey," said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier. "Having this first production aircraft take to the skies is another important step in this journey that will redefine the business aviation landscape. With its low cabin altitude, luxurious and healthy cabin, signature smooth ride and unparalleled performance capabilities, the Global 8000 is the clear choice for discerning owners and operators who prioritize convenience and flexibility."

"This is a very special accomplishment for our Global 8000 aircraft, the latest highlight for this transformational business jet," said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT and Bombardier Operational Excellence System. "This first flight is a reflection of the dedication and high skill level of our engineering, production and flight teams to follow through and execute with precision and mastery at all stages of the manufacturing and flight-testing process."

The new Global 8000 business jet is the evolution of the highly successful Global 7500 aircraft, which has amassed more than 250,000 flying hours and 200-plus deliveries since entering into service in 2018. Bombardier's flagship of a new era, the Global 8000, sets new standards for performance and ride quality, with the top speed of any civil aircraft since Concorde at Mach 0.94, the longest range for a four-zone business jet at 8,000 NM and the industry's smoothest ride. The Global 8000 is the ultimate time machine, unlocking more routes than ever before including Dubai to Houston, Singapore to Los Angeles, London to Perth and many others, as well as introducing a first ever ultra-high cruise speed of Mach 0.92. At this average cruise speed, the Global 8000 can have a range of up to 4,200 nautical miles, getting you to your destinations in less time.

Bombardier's nimble Global 8000 also possesses impressive runway performance comparable to a light jet. Its unique design and cutting-edge engineering provide customers with the ability to access smaller airports other aircraft in its category can't access.

The Global 8000 aircraft will also set an extremely high bar in terms of luxury and comfort. This trailblazing business jet will offer exceptional comfort, featuring four true living spaces and a separate crew rest area. The discerning business jet will also feature the longest seated length size in its class along with the industry's healthiest cabin and low cabin altitude, designed to maximize passenger comfort and productivity throughout their travels.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

