Designed to deliver professional-level results on carpets and rugs with maximum ease

Tineco, a leading innovator in smart home cleaning solutions with a focus on advanced floor care products, is proud to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking cleaning device: the CARPET ONE Cruiser

Tineco Revolutionizes Carpet Cleaning with the CARPET ONE Cruiser

Engineered to make deep carpet cleaning easier and more efficient than ever before, the Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser combines smart features, impressive performance, and a user-friendly design. What was once a labor-intensive and time-consuming task is now a seamless part of any cleaning routine. Tineco's CARPET ONE Cruiser incorporates several key innovations:

Powerful Cleaning : With suction power of up to 130W, the device ensures deep carpet cleaning and effective water extraction. An optimized pre-treatment formula helps break down tough stains and dirt even before the main cleaning process begins.

: With suction power of up to 130W, the device ensures deep carpet cleaning and effective water extraction. An optimized pre-treatment formula helps break down tough stains and dirt even before the main cleaning process begins. Ease of Use : Featuring three levels of SmoothPower technology , bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned water tanks for improved weight distribution, the CARPET ONE Cruiser glides intuitively over various carpet types. It's easy to maneuver, suitable for users of all ages and strengths, and perfect for frequent use. Included accessories also ensure better results in hard-to-reach areas.

: Featuring three levels of , bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned water tanks for improved weight distribution, the CARPET ONE Cruiser glides intuitively over various carpet types. It's easy to maneuver, suitable for users of all ages and strengths, and perfect for frequent use. Included accessories also ensure better results in hard-to-reach areas. Efficient Drying : Heated air at 75°C dramatically accelerates the drying process, helping to prevent mold and mildew while allowing cleaned areas to be used almost immediately. With the Ultra-Heated Drying Mode , drying time can be reduced by 50% or more compared to traditional models.

: Heated air at 75°C dramatically accelerates the drying process, helping to prevent mold and mildew while allowing cleaned areas to be used almost immediately. With the , drying time can be reduced by 50% or more compared to traditional models. Comprehensive Self-Cleaning System : For hands-free maintenance, a two-minute automatic self-cleaning cycle rinses the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover, followed by a five-minute FlashDry cycle at 55°C that thoroughly dries every component.

: For hands-free maintenance, a two-minute automatic self-cleaning cycle rinses the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover, followed by a five-minute cycle at 55°C that thoroughly dries every component. Smart iLoop Sensor: For precise cleaning and extended runtime, iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust water flow and suction power based on the level of detected dirt and debris.

"The introduction of the CARPET ONE Cruiser marks a major step forward in Tineco's mission to simplify home cleaning through smart technology," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "Frequent carpet cleaning not only enhances and extends the life of the carpet but also contributes to a healthier indoor environment. However, many people tend to skip this task. By combining ease of use, powerful performance, and smart features in one product, the CARPET ONE Cruiser turns carpet care into a pleasant, satisfying, and effortless part of your routine."

Availability and pricing

The Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser is now available for €699 on the Tineco website and Amazon. For the entire month of May, a 10% launch discount brings the price down to €629 on both platforms. On Amazon, use the promo code TINCARPETIT to redeem the discount.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

