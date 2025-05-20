Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 12:22 Uhr
Falcon Signs Agreement to Support Four Aircraft Operating Worldwide

Finanznachrichten News

FalconFS-PR-EBACE-1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, has signed a new agreement to provide flight support services for four aircraft operating worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Falcon Flight Support will deliver a customized package of services to support the day-to-day operations of the fleet. This includes ground handling coordination, permit management, flight planning, crew logistics, and other essential operational services to ensure safe, and on the clock global movements.

Falcon has seen a sharp rise in activity at Falcon Elite, its private jet terminal (FBO), thanks to a highly personalized approach to customer care, driving growing demand for flight support services across the region.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, commented: "Falcon already manages its own fleet fully in-house and supports operations at over 80% of the world's airports. What better proof of capability than trusting the same team that handles its own aircraft every day?"

Falcon's flight support services are built for operators who need things to work fast, smooth, and without surprises. As more aircraft rely on Falcon every day, the company is now set to support even more clients, with plans to grow into the new market.

To know more: Falcon Flight Support | Expert Private Aviation Services

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs. With Falcon Luxe, we provide a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter worldwide, ensuring comfort and privacy for every journey. Falcon Elite features an exclusive private jet terminal (FBO), delivering top-tier service and an unforgettable experience before you even board. Falcon Technic offers 24/7 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, not only for our fleet but also for third-party aircraft, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Additionally, Falcon Flight Support is dedicated to making your travel effortless, providing personalized support from start to finish. At Falcon, all your aviation needs are covered under one roof.

Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagramand LinkedIn

Media Inquiries

Ines Nacerddine
Director of Marketing - Aviation
Alex Group Investment
Email: ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/297d85e0-19dc-413a-b7cf-041c9f4941c8


