Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Meeting any potential macro challenges head on In our view, there remains great uncertainty over the effects of tariffs and whether the US/global economies will fall into a recession. Over the past six years, we have written many times on RECI's resilient model. In this note, we revisit why RECI's model is so strong, noting in particular i) its credit assessment, monitoring and problem account management, ii) the benefit of being a senior finance provider, iii) geographical and sector diversity, iv) portfolio mix changes, including the reduction in MTM bond holdings. As noted in previous reports, in challenging macro times, spreads widen, and peers withdraw, giving RECI new investment opportunities. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reci-meeting-any-potential-macro-challenges-head-on/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

