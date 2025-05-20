Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 12:48 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HTX Launches Multi-Assets Collateral Mode for USDT-Margined Futures, Empowering Traders With Enhanced Capital Efficiency

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange has rolled out a major product upgrade with the official launch of the Multi-Assets Collateral Mode for USDT-margined futures, now available to all users. This new feature marks a significant step forward in flexible capital deployment, enabling users to trade more efficiently without the need to convert collateral assets.


A New Standard for Futures Flexibility

The Multi-Assets Collateral mode introduces a breakthrough in futures trading by allowing users to use BTC, ETH, and other non-USDT assets as collateral when trading USDT-margined futures.

This innovation breaks away from the conventional requirement of posting margin in USDT, offering enhanced flexibility for traders. At launch, supported collateral assets include USDT, BTC, and ETH, with HTX planning to expand the list based on market dynamics and technical readiness. Users are encouraged to stay updated via HTX's official announcements for future asset additions.

A Capital Efficiency Booster for Long-Term Holders

The core benefit of the Multi-Assets Collateral mode lies in maximizing capital efficiency. It's particularly attractive to long-term holders who prefer to retain exposure to major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH while remaining active in the futures market.

Previously, users had to convert their BTC or ETH into USDT to access the USDT-margined futures market, a step that not only added friction and cost but also introduced the risk of missed market opportunities. Now, with multi-assets collateral enabled, users can directly transfer assets, such as BTC and ETH into their USDT-M Futures accounts as margin with no conversion required.

For example, BTC holders who are bullish on the long term can now leverage their holdings for short-term USDT futures trades, profiting from market volatility while maintaining upside exposure. This dual approach - asset preservation and active trading - enhances portfolio diversification and performance, injecting fresh energy into the market.

HTX Continues to Set the Pace for Futures Innovation

The launch of the Multi-Assets Collateral mode for USDT futures reaffirms HTX's commitment to delivering user-centric innovation and shaping the next phase of the crypto trading infrastructure.

Looking ahead, HTX will continue to optimize the new feature performance, enhance trading stability, and expand supported collateral assets to better meet diverse user needs. The platform is also working to introduce more advanced trading tools and strategies, aiming to offer a comprehensive, professional-grade futures trading experience.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

(PRNewsfoto/HTX)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691683/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-launches-multi-assets-collateral-mode-for-usdt-margined-futures-empowering-traders-with-enhanced-capital-efficiency-302460324.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.