HTX Launches Multi-Assets Collateral Mode for USDT-Margined Futures, Empowering Traders With Enhanced Capital Efficiency

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange has rolled out a major product upgrade with the official launch of the Multi-Assets Collateral Mode for USDT-margined futures, now available to all users. This new feature marks a significant step forward in flexible capital deployment, enabling users to trade more efficiently without the need to convert collateral assets.

A New Standard for Futures Flexibility

The Multi-Assets Collateral mode introduces a breakthrough in futures trading by allowing users to use BTC, ETH, and other non-USDT assets as collateral when trading USDT-margined futures.

This innovation breaks away from the conventional requirement of posting margin in USDT, offering enhanced flexibility for traders. At launch, supported collateral assets include USDT, BTC, and ETH, with HTX planning to expand the list based on market dynamics and technical readiness. Users are encouraged to stay updated via HTX's official announcements for future asset additions.

A Capital Efficiency Booster for Long-Term Holders

The core benefit of the Multi-Assets Collateral mode lies in maximizing capital efficiency. It's particularly attractive to long-term holders who prefer to retain exposure to major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH while remaining active in the futures market.

Previously, users had to convert their BTC or ETH into USDT to access the USDT-margined futures market, a step that not only added friction and cost but also introduced the risk of missed market opportunities. Now, with multi-assets collateral enabled, users can directly transfer assets, such as BTC and ETH into their USDT-M Futures accounts as margin with no conversion required.

For example, BTC holders who are bullish on the long term can now leverage their holdings for short-term USDT futures trades, profiting from market volatility while maintaining upside exposure. This dual approach - asset preservation and active trading - enhances portfolio diversification and performance, injecting fresh energy into the market.

HTX Continues to Set the Pace for Futures Innovation

The launch of the Multi-Assets Collateral mode for USDT futures reaffirms HTX's commitment to delivering user-centric innovation and shaping the next phase of the crypto trading infrastructure.

Looking ahead, HTX will continue to optimize the new feature performance, enhance trading stability, and expand supported collateral assets to better meet diverse user needs. The platform is also working to introduce more advanced trading tools and strategies, aiming to offer a comprehensive, professional-grade futures trading experience.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691683/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-launches-multi-assets-collateral-mode-for-usdt-margined-futures-empowering-traders-with-enhanced-capital-efficiency-302460324.html