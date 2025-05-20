Bora Biologics Expands San Diego Facility for 2000L+ Scale Biologics Manufacturing, Boosting CDMO Capacity

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Bora Biologics, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in biologics manufacturing, announced a major expansion of its U.S. FDA-registered commercial manufacturing facility in San Diego. This expansion will add state-of-the-art upstream and downstream GMP processing capabilities to meet the increasing demand for 2000L scale single-use biologics manufacturing, solidifying Bora Biologics' position as a premier biologics CDMO.

The expansion adds 8,075 square feet of state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing space to the San Diego biologics manufacturing facility, comprising a cutting-edge upstream mammalian cell culture hall, harvest suite with two inoculation rooms and in-process testing room, capture suite, and a downstream processing suite. This includes 6,950 square feet of new construction and 1,125 square feet of revisions to the existing GMP space.

The expanded facility will feature two 2000L Cytiva XDR bioreactors and seed train, providing Bora Biologics' clients with robust and scalable biologics manufacturing solutions. The upstream hall's design allows for future bioreactor expansion up to 5000L scale. The downstream process suite is engineered to efficiently process up to 5000L modern high-titer cell culture processes, ensuring streamlined purification.

Bora Biologics' San Diego facility currently offers a comprehensive range of GMP manufacturing suites, including 50L, 250L and 1000L single-use bioreactors dedicated to mammalian cell culture, and a dedicated microbial GMP suite equipped with a 150L stainless steel fermenter and a 300L single-use fermenter expansion capability. The planned addition of the two 2000L single-use bioreactors in Q1 2026 will significantly enhance Bora Biologics' ability to provide seamless scale-up and commercial manufacturing solutions to its clients.

"With this expansion, we will be able to offer our customers 2000L commercial capacity with the ability to purify modern high-titer cell culture processes," said John R. Mosack, General Manager & Vice President, Operations of the San Diego Site at Bora Biologics. "In addition to the two 2000L Cytiva bioreactors we are installing now, we will have the space to grow with our customers and meet their evolving needs."

Miguel Carrion, Vice President, Process Development and MS&T at Bora Biologics, added, "With the addition of the new Cytiva trains, we now have the ability to offer customers both Fisher Single Use and Cytiva Single Use bioreactor trains, providing greater flexibility and options for their specific manufacturing requirements."

cGMPnow, a leading provider of GMP facility design and GxP systems implementation and compliance for the biopharmaceutical industry, is providing process equipment, clean utilities, and automation/controls engineering and commissioning, qualification, and validation expertise for this expansion project. Jeff Gilmore, CEO of cGMPnow, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Bora Biologics on this critical expansion, leveraging our expertise in biopharmaceutical engineering and cGMP compliance to deliver a state-of-the-art facility that will enable their clients to reach more patients."

Cytiva is supplying the advanced bioreactor technology for the expanded facility. Emphasizing Cytiva's support for Bora Biologics' growth, Jordan Heard, Americas Upstream and Consumable Leader (USA) at Cytiva, stated, "Cytiva is proud to support Bora Biologics in their commitment to innovation and growth. Our XDR bioreactors will provide Bora Biologics with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the evolving demands of the biologics market."

DPR Construction, a unique technical builder, is applying its skills and experience to the construction of the expanded facility. Scott Sass, DPR's San Diego Business Unit Leader, shared his excitement about the project. "DPR is excited to partner with Bora Biologics on this project, bringing our expertise in advanced biomanufacturing facility construction to help them expand their capabilities and serve their clients."

This expansion underscores Bora Biologics' dedication to providing its clients with cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and its commitment to supporting the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies.

About Bora Biologics



Bora Biologics is a global CDMO offering agile, comprehensive end-to-end solutions for biopharma companies worldwide. With a proven track record of over 100 successful cGMP manufacturing batches, Bora Biologics leverages its state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility in the U.S. and deep expertise in biologics development and manufacturing - including its own FDA-licensed and Health Canada-approved product - to enhance time and cost efficiencies while ensuring effective pathways to market for its clients. Bora Biologics combines innovative early-phase development and late-stage manufacturing capabilities with the expertise and reputation of Bora Pharmaceuticals for flexible and scalable fill/finish services, including stability testing, and final packaging of clinical and commercial products.

About cGMP Now



cGMPnow provides turnkey GMP systems, accelerating the delivery of next-generation therapies. Specializing in GMP manufacturing facility design, GxP manufacturing and QC laboratory equipment, GxP computerized systems, commissioning/qualification/validation, and procurement services, cGMPnow utilizes a unique project delivery methodology and owner-focused involvement to bring new products to market faster. With expertise in GMP facility design, construction support, and GxP systems, cGMPnow enables clients to begin production efficiently and effectively, accelerating the delivery of life-changing products.

About Cytiva

Cytiva is a global biotechnology leader committed to supporting customers in the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapeutics. As part of Danaher, a global science and technology innovator, Cytiva provides dedicated technical expertise and a comprehensive portfolio of tools, technologies, and services that enable the development, manufacture, and delivery of transformative medicines to patients.

About DPR Construction



DPR Construction is a forward-thinking and self-performing general contractor and construction manager, specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects across a range of sectors, including advanced technology/mission critical, life sciences, healthcare, and higher education. With a commitment to innovation and a purpose to "Build Great Things," DPR leverages its deep technical expertise and self-perform capabilities to deliver predictable outcomes for its clients. Founded in 1990, DPR serves customers internationally with offices across the globe.

SOURCE: Bora Biologics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bora-biologics-expands-san-diego-facility-for-2000l-scale-biologics-manufacturing-boo-1029753