Regenics AS completes second tranche of private placement to continue development of Collex

Regenics announces the second closing of its non-brokered private placement offering, first announced on the 13th of August 2024, of up to 2,523,647 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of NOK 8,1 per unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share in Regenics AS and one- and one-half share purchase warrants (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitled Nordic Blue to purchase one common share, at a price of NOK 9 per unit, representing an additional capital raise of 33,2 MNOK, both of which constitute the "Offering.", from Nordic Blue esf., an Icelandic venture capital fund focusing on investments in Blue Tech.

OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenics AS, a private Norwegian biotechnology company based in Oslo (the "Company"), today announced that it has closed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement with Nordic Blue esf. by issuing up to 3,690,825 shares at a price of NOK 9 per share which represent aggregate gross proceeds of NOK 33.2 million. Nordic Blue will after the second tranche own 38.1 % of outstanding shares in Regenics.

"We are excited that Nordic Blue with their experience and success in the field of wound care continue to believe and are willing to support Regenics in the further development of Collex®," said Jan A. Alfheim, Board Chair of Regenics. "Their investment and participation at the board level have been of great value this past year and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration."

Brynjolfur Eyjolfsson, Fund Manager, Haf Investments and chairman of Nordic Blue hf. commented,

"We continue to see tremendous potential in Regenics and its wound care products. Collex® represents an effective and sustainable approach to wound care, and we are proud to continue supporting its development. With Regenics' strong scientific foundation and clear clinical focus, we believe the company is well-positioned to make a meaningful impact in the wound care market. Our increased investment reflects our confidence in the team and in the broader vision of building value through marine-based biotech innovation."

About Collex®

Collex® is an advanced wound dressing designed to aid healing of partial thickness burns and chronic wounds, including diabetic and chronic vascular ulcers. With Collex®, Regenics aims to redefine the current standards of care in wound treatment.

Collex® is a hydrogel wound dressing constructed with all-marine ingredients, sourced from the Norwegian coast. One of Regenics' major innovations, HTX, is an essential component of Collex® and is sourced and purified from unfertilized salmon roe. Collex® is currently in the late pre-clinical stage, with significant beneficial effects on wound healing rates demonstrated.

About Nordic Blue

Nordic Blue Is an Icelandic holding company focusing on investments in Blue Economy, with versatile shareholders, with many of the investors having a background in marine biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and fisheries.

About Haf Investments

Haf Investments (IS Haf Fjárfestingar slhf.) invests in unlisted companies across the seafood value chain and in supporting industries. The investment strategy covers five categories, from fishing and aquaculture to high technology, infrastructure development, marketing and marine biotechnology. The largest investors in the fund are Icelandic pension funds together with UR Seafood (Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf.), which is a cornerstone investor in the fund, and Brim hf. The fund is managed Iceland Funds hf., which is the first and one of the largest Icelandic fund management companies, established in 1994. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Íslandsbanki and is supervised by the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority (FME). The company provides investments offering for individuals, companies, municipalities, pension funds and other institutional investors.

For further information, please contact:

Jan A. Alfheim, Board Chair

Cell: +47 46 44 00 45

Email: jal-alfh@online.no

or

Karin Gilljam, CEO

Cell: +47 91 80 98 87

Email: kg@regenics.no

