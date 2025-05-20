Distribution Automation Market worth $40.40 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Distribution Automation Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 20.56 billion in 2025 to USD 40.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The Distribution Automation Market is expanding rapidly due to the global shift towards improved and more robust power grids. There is increased expenditure on grid modernization, including renewable energy sources, and there is increased demand for real-time information and control. This is enabling more individuals to utilize distribution automation technologies.

Advances in communications infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are making systems more efficient, detecting faults, and providing energy reliability. Utilities are increasingly applying more automation to reduce the duration of outages, lower costs, and improve energy transmission. Also, government programs and policies enabling the expansion of smart grids are helping market expansion, particularly in developing nations.

The field devices segment to dominate the Distribution Automation Market, by offering, during the forecast period

The Distribution Automation Market, by offering, is divided into field devices and software & services. With respect to the Distribution Automation Market, the field devices sector is the larger segment. Field devices will most likely enjoy the larger market share in the Distribution Automation Market since they play a crucial role in real-time monitoring, control, and automation of the power distribution grid. Smart sensors, automatic switches, reclosers, and voltage regulators are the most important factors in making the grid more reliable, reducing outage duration, and enhancing fault detection and isolation. As utilities continue to upgrade their systems, the need for smart field equipment that enables remote operation and seamless communication with central control systems is on the rise.

Wireless to witness a faster growth rate in the Distribution Automation Market, by communication technology, during the forecast period

The Distribution Automation Market, by communication technology, is divided into wired and wireless. Wireless communications technology will develop most rapidly in the Distribution Automation Market, surpassing wired systems due to its flexibility, easy scalability with minimal effort, and affordability. In contrast to wired systems, wireless networks can be rapidly installed without the necessity of extensive physical infrastructure. This makes them ideal for retrofitting legacy grids and reaching remote or hard-to-reach locations. Increasing amounts of smart sensors, IoT devices, and mobile workforce solutions are driving the demand for reliable wireless communication. Further, technology advancements in 5G, LPWAN, and mesh networks have significantly improved data speed, delay, and security, making wireless systems the preferred choice for real-time monitoring and control in advanced distribution networks.

Private utilities to witness the faster growth rate in the Distribution Automation Market, by utility, during the forecast period

The Distribution Automation Market, by utility, is divided into private utilities and public utilities, wherein the public segment accounts for the larger share. Private utilities are likely to expand faster in the Distribution Automation Market. They can make investments more freely, embrace new technologies rapidly, and excel in operating efficiently. Private firms are usually subject to competitive pressures and desire profitability. This compels them to modernize their systems rapidly and employ automation solutions that enhance reliability, reduce downtime, and enhance the distribution of energy. Furthermore, since more emphasis is being placed on utilizing renewable power, strengthening the grid, and treating customers well, private utilities are employing digital technologies such as AI, IoT, and advanced analytics more intensively.

Middle East & Africa to be the fastest-growing Distribution Automation Market during the forecast period

In this report, the Distribution Automation Market has been analyzed for five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa market is evolving as the fastest-growing Distribution Automation Market due to rapid urbanization, increasing electricity consumption, and massive investment in the development of the power grid. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the leading countries investing heavily in innovative distribution automation technology to have a more robust and efficient power grid. The region's emphasis on decentralized power generation from renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, necessitates intelligent automation systems to manage the challenges of decentralized power generation.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Distribution Automation Market are ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), and GE Vernova (US). Other major players include S&C Electric Company (US), Toshiba (Japan), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron Inc. (US), Hubbell (US), Xylem (US), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (US), and G&W Electric (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include product launches, contracts, agreements, investments, partnerships, and expansions.

ABB

ABB produces power and automation technologies. It provides digital transformation solutions to industries through electrification, automation, and robotics integration. ABB's business is organized into four segments: Electrification, Process Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. Distribution automation solutions are provided by ABB's Electrification business segment, which accounted for 45.8% of the total revenue in 2024. Modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchgears, circuit breakers, control devices, solar power solutions, and EV charging infrastructure are some of the products produced by ABB. The company is present in numerous industries, including buildings, data centers, transportation, and utilities, and competes with Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Hubbell. It has a significant global footprint, with more than 170 production sites worldwide. ABB has a vast sales network of distributors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies, system integrators, utilities, and panel builders.

Siemens

Siemens is a leading engineering solutions firm that operates in various fields such as automation, control, power, transportation, and medical diagnosis. Its products and services cover manufacturing automation and digital solutions, smart infrastructure for buildings and energy grids, and traditional and renewable power generation and transmission. Siemens also offers smart mobility solutions for rail, road, medical technology, and digital health services. The company operates in six segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Financial Services, and Portfolio Companies. The company concentrates on distribution automation solutions through its Smart Infrastructure segment, which accounted for 27.1% of its total sales in 2024. Under this segment, Siemens provides energy management systems, building products, low- and medium-voltage products, and digital grid solutions. Its clients include power providers, industrial enterprises, infrastructure developers, and OEMs, with significant markets in North America and the Asia Pacific. Siemens has vast global coverage in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, with 289 manufacturing and production locations globally, supported by regional offices, warehouses, research and development centers, and sales offices.

GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a multinational conglomerate renowned for its diverse products and services catering to various industries, including aviation, power generation, oil & gas production, and medical, financial, and industrial sectors.

GE Vernova was earlier part of the General Electric company. General Electric (GE) has been restructured into three main divisions. GE Aerospace focuses on aircraft engines and aviation systems and will remain the core GE business. GE Vernova, which includes GE's energy businesses like power, renewables, and grid solutions, was spun off in April 2024. GE HealthCare, specializing in medical imaging and diagnostics, was spun off earlier in January 2023. Each division now operates independently, reflecting GE's move to simplify its structure and focus on sector-specific growth.

