Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 13:02 Uhr
Samsdigital.net: Sultry Crooner of Lover's Rock, Sun Shade, "Moves With Motion," With New EP

Finanznachrichten News

Sun Shade Releases Highly Anticipated EP "Move With Motion" - The Wait Is Over!

CLEVELAND, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / International reggae-soul artist Sun Shade has officially released his brand-new EP, "Move With Motion," available now on all major streaming platforms. Known for his unique blend of smooth lover's rock sound and heartfelt lyrics, Sun Shade delivers five fresh tracks that blend his Jamaican roots with a modern global vibe, piquing the interest of music lovers worldwide.

Sun Shade's Album Cover

Sun Shade's Album Cover
Sun Shade

The EP features top-tier production by Computer Paul, Craig McDonald, and Foxy D Production - three recognizable names in reggae. This project follows the viral success of Sun Shade's acclaimed cover of Phil Collins's "Against All Odds," which garnered global praise and cemented his place as an emerging voice in the international reggae scene.

"Move With Motion" marks a powerful new chapter in Sun Shade's musical journey. It is a bold precursor to his upcoming full-length LP, scheduled to be released later this year.

Originally from Montego Bay, Jamaica, and now based in Ohio, Sun Shade draws on his roots and real-world experiences to create music that uplifts, heals, and connects. His style resonates across cultures, uniting listeners with messages of love, resilience, and unity.

"Move With Motion" is available now - stream it today!

Follow Sun Shade:
Facebook | Instagram

Contact Information

Samuel Archer
Publicist
samsdigital.net@gmail.com
3022571679 | 3023532878

SOURCE: Samsdigital.net



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sultry-crooner-of-lovers-rock-sun-shade-%22moves-with-motion-%22-with-1029537

