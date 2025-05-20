DigiCap Acquires PAIRIN, an Award-Winning, AI-Powered Workforce Development Software Company

BETHESDA, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / PAIRIN, an AI-based software platform with market-leading workforce development technology has been acquired by Digital Capital Partners (DigiCap). This transaction represents DigiCap's second investment in the past 6 months, its first in the Enterprise Software marketplace and third overall.

PAIRIN's technology is built around the My Journey platform, which has revolutionized the way workforce and education intersect by providing workforce agencies, governments and educational institutions the tools to empower their people through skill development, workforce development and career services.

"From its inception, PAIRIN's mission has been to help every individual realize their full potential," said Michael Simpson, CEO of PAIRIN. "Going forward as a DigiCap portfolio company provides more than just the funding to accelerate new development and further our mission, we are joining an ecosystem of companies with industry leading expertise in serving the public sector, extending our resources, advancing our innovation, and providing a stable foundation to grow."

Key members of the current PAIRIN management team will remain to continue serving clients and supporting the company's strategic direction, while DigiCap will provide oversight and executive leadership.

"This partnership not only allows us to help PAIRIN achieve its mission, but grows our portfolio of strategic investments in public sector technology services and software. Our previous investments in Human Services and Case Management software are a natural fit with PAIRIN's Workforce Development technology, allowing us to go-to-market with a leading end-to-end solution for a wide range of organizations" said Sunny Bajaj, Founder and CEO of DigiCap.

About PAIRIN

PAIRIN is a nationally recognized social impact technology company that is revolutionizing the way workforce and education intersect to foster a seamless, rewarding, and relevant journey for students and career-seeking professionals. PAIRIN's My Journey platform enables workforce programs, government, and educational organizations to more effectively deliver training, AI-personalized career guidance, skills development, and tailored community services through automated data integrations and easy-to-implement no-code workflows. Founded in 2012 in Denver, Colorado, PAIRIN is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company serving government, education and workforce partners across the nation. For more information, visit www.PAIRIN.com.

About Digital Capital Partners

DigiCap is a private, direct investment firm that redefines the ethos of how investments are made in companies and concepts in our bold new digital world by transforming innovative ideas into successful realities. Employing a partnership approach, DigiCap has experience in public, private and international sectors, with a proven history of closing over 30 transactions over the past two decades by believing that success is driven by passion and people, not just strategy. DigiCapLLC.com

Contact Information

Carli Franks

Director of Marketing

cfranks@pairin.com

(970) 368-9616





SOURCE: PAIRIN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/digicap-acquires-pairin-an-award-winning-ai-powered-workforce-de-1029611