Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") provides an update on the trading halt issued by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the cease trade order from the Ontario Securities Commission on Thursday, May 8, 2025 as a result of the Company's delay in filing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The delay is primarily caused by extended audit timelines resulting from the Company's acquisition of Helios Helium Corp. ("Helios") on August 2, 2024. The acquisition of Helios provided the Company with $2 million in cash and $1 million in securities, a significant injection of capital.

Promino CEO Vito Sanzone commented, "The trading halt and cease trade order are unfortunate but temporary administrative consequences of the restructuring and recapitalization work we undertook in 2024. For a small company like Promino, these transactions add significant accounting and legal complexity, and our audit team required additional time to verify the documentation. We aim to complete our audit and resume trading promptly."

