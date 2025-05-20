Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its recently announced property acquisitions and has kicked off its 2025 exploration season on a series of highly prospective copper-zinc-silver-gold targets in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

With the technical groundwork in place, permits in hand for key areas, and boots on the ground, KLDC is advancing a large-scale, underexplored VMS system supported by compelling historical drill results, strong geophysical signatures, and multi-element soil anomalies.

TSX Venture Exchange Approves Transactions

On May 8, 2025, the Company received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its acquisitions of the Amikougami and Winnie Lake properties from Val-d'Or Mining Corporation and additional land holdings from private holders. KLDC has now issued:

1,750,000 common shares to Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

to Val-d'Or Mining Corporation 200,000 common shares each to Sudeep Mathew and Charles Gryba

These transactions expand KLDC's footprint in the Blake River Group, immediately adjacent to and along trend with the historical Winnie Lake VMS showing, which has seen minimal modern exploration.

Field Program Underway - Drilling Planned for Late June

KLDC's field team is now active on-site conducting:

Access preparation

Geological mapping, sampling and ground truthing

Final targeting for the upcoming drill program, expected to begin late June

Permits have been received for core areas around the Winnie Lake Pluton, with applications already submitted for additional newly acquired ground (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Regional magnetics map highlighting soil anomalies from the 2024 geochemical survey, along with newly permitted and permit-pending areas. Anomalous soil trends are observed wrapping around the Winnie Lake Pluton, coinciding with key magnetic features and structural corridors.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/252528_ab66294ac4b71aec_001full.jpg

VMS Potential: Soils, Magnetics, and Historical Mineralization Align

KLDC's exploration thesis centers around a potential volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) system peripheral to the Winnie Lake Pluton - a felsic intrusion with surrounding magnetic highs and coincident multi-element geochemical anomalies.

"With final approvals in place and the field season underway, we are laser-focused on drilling what we believe is a significant VMS system that's been overlooked for decades," said Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries. "We've got all the right ingredients - a synvolcanic felsic intrusive, with coincident magnetic highs and geochemical anomalies suggesting it may have played a role in local mineralizing systems- and we're excited to put the first modern holes into these targets in over 30 years."

Key highlights include:

Copper-zinc-silver-gold anomalies in soils concentrated along the margins of the pluton.

in soils concentrated along the margins of the pluton. Prominent magnetic highs surrounding the margins of the pluton - In one of these magnetic highs, Pamorex Resources 1989 drill hole intersected massive sulfide mineralization grading: 1.93% Cu, 1.51% Zn, 0.786 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 18.41 m (from 11.89 m) 2.44% Cu, 3.63% Zn, 1.376 g/t Au and 16.5 g/t Ag over 10.12 m (from 31.15 m)

within a broader intercept of 1.34% Cu, 1.53% Zn, 0.638 g/t Au, 9.5 g/t Ag over 47.12 m (from 11.89 m)

surrounding the margins of the pluton - In one of these magnetic highs, Pamorex Resources intersected grading:

KLDC plans to follow up on these results with modern geophysics and systematic drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not independently verified the accuracy of historical exploration data presented.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) has assembled a 40,000-hectare exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt-one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group-a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic VMS deposits.

With multiple anomalous soil trends, historical showings, and structural intersections now permitted for exploration, KLDC is advancing a pipeline of drill-ready targets across its KL East and KL West project areas. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

Forward-Looking Statements

