Andy shares his background, his passion for the mining sector, how he defines success and his vision for Apollo Silver Corp. and its key projects.

Key takeaways from interview:

Apollo Silver team to complete compilation of data from 8,000-10,000 sample program and announce compliant barite resource by end of first half of the year.

Apollo Silver team to review recently received field prospecting and sampling data around gold structures.

Apollo Silver team to plan and execute a drill program this year to determine the footprint of the gold resource south of the silver deposit.

Apollo Silver teams plan to conduct an economic study (PEA) on the silver resource in the second half of this year.

Apollo Silver team to continue efforts to resolve community issues and regain social license at Cinco de Mayo project.

Podcast Overview

Andrew Bowering, Chairman of Apollo Silver Corp shares his extensive background in the mining industry, which spans 35 years. Andy explains how he founded Apollo Silver at the request of investors, raising significant funds and acquiring assets from mid-tier to major companies in the silver space.

The conversation then shifts to the recent appointment of Ross McElroy as CEO of Apollo Silver. Andy highlights Ross' extensive experience in the industry, including his recent sale of Fission Uranium for $1.1 billion, and expresses enthusiasm about having Ross now lead the Apollo team. (Related news release)

California Mining Landscape and Calico Project

Andy discusses the mining landscape in California, highlighting the state's complex history with mining and environmental concerns. He explains that while California has been less popular for mining in recent years due to environmental regulations and water scarcity, there are still areas like San Bernardino County where mining operations are active. Andrew then describes Apollo's project, situated primarily on private land designated for mining, emphasizing its favorable location and historical significance. He also mentions the project's geological advantages, including a 1:1 strip ratio and a straightforward geological formation.

Calico Project

Andrew discusses the Calico project, which consists of three deposits: two silver (Waterloo and Langtry) and an historical gold deposit, The Burcham Mine. The project contains approximately 160 million ounces of silver and 70,000 ounces of gold. Andrew also mentions the presence of barite, a critical mineral, which could be valuable for negotiations with the government. For the upcoming year, the company plans to announce a compliant barite resource, conduct a drill program to determine the size of the gold resource, and perform an economic study on the silver resource.

Cinco De Mayo Mining Project

Andrew discusses their large mining project called Cinco de Mayo, located northwest of Chihuahua City in North Mexico. He explains that the project, potentially the largest CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) in North America, lost its social license in 2012 when local surface owners banned mining. Andrew's company, Apollo, has been given a five-year option to resolve community issues and resume drilling. He draws parallels to his previous success with Prime Mining in Sinaloa, Mexico, where he restored community support and unlocked significant value. Andrew believes his team's local connections and experience will help them resolve the social license issues at Cinco de Mayo, potentially turning it into a highly valuable project.

Mining in Northern Mexico's Economy

Andrew shares the importance of mining in Northern Mexico's economy and the recent changes in government policy. He explains that the previous government tried to restrict mining, but the new Sheinbaum government is now opening up the sector for foreign investment. Andrew emphasizes the positive impact of mineral exploration and mine development on local communities in Mexico. He mentions that officials from Chihuahua's Ministry of Mines visited their office, expressing excitement about the potential reopening of the Cinco de Mayo project, which could bring significant economic benefits to the area.

Mining Industry Success

Andrew talks about the key elements for success in the mining industry, emphasizing the importance of good assets, a strong management team, and a solid shareholder base with a good capital structure. He stresses the value of teamwork and hiring smart, hardworking individuals. Andrew explains his role in raising money and promotion, while also highlighting his hands-on experience and personal financial commitment to Apollo. He says he believes that demonstrating leadership through personal investment attracts good supporters, which in turn brings more supporters and provides the patience needed for long-term projects.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

