Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announced the launch of an innovative, comprehensive solution for the cryptocurrency platforms and companies that have increasingly become the target of cyber attackers.

The cryptocurrency industry comprises of hundreds of exchanges and platforms, cryptocurrency mining companies, asset management firms, blockchain technology companies, payment processors, custodial services and decentralized finance platforms, and are rapidly growing.

These platforms and companies have become a high value target of cyber attackers:

In 2024:

Attackers stole $2.2 billion by breaking into cryptocurrency platforms

The average heist was $14 million

Nearly 70% were from private key and seed phrase compromises

In February 2025, the single largest cryptocurrency hack in history occurred, causing $1.5 billion in losses.

Recently in May 2025, a large cryptocurrency exchange reported suffering a cyberattack involving breach of customer data that it estimates will cost up to $400 million.

In order to stay safe, cryptocurrency platforms and companies need to implement all of the cybersecurity controls prescribed under the CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CSS).

With CyberCatch's innovative, comprehensive CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CSS) Compliance Manager solution, one can easily, quickly and effectively:

Implement all of the cybersecurity controls prescribed and attain compliance and cyber risk mitigation; Provide security awareness training to all employees to strengthen the human firewall; and Perform a pen test simulating a cyber attacker to test the controls and proactively identify gaps and blind spots and remediate quickly.

"Cryptocurrency industry is rapidly growing but is at significant risk of cyberattacks. All platforms and companies in this sector must recognize they are now front and center for cyber attackers and must implement CyberCatch's comprehensive solution to attain and maintain compliance, mitigate cyber risk effectively and stay safe," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

To learn more about CyberCatch's innovative solution for the cryptocurrency industry and watch a demo, visit https://cybercatch.com/cryptocurrency-compliance-manager/.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

