New feature breaks down complex results to reduce decision-making time and uncover data and actionable insights

Outpost24, leading provider of cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions, today announced the addition of AI-enhanced summaries to the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) modules within its External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform.

With Outpost24's DRP modules, organizations are able to identify, monitor, and protect against threats before they can be exploited. DRP's threat intelligence provides continuous scans for exposed credentials, brand impersonations, data leaks and more. While this is all valuable information to have, these DRP findings can be challenging and time-consuming for security teams to interpret.

Leveraging the AI LLM, jobs are enhanced to automatically generate a 25-word summary, which will replace original, complex DRP excerpts. This will help customers to reduce decision-making time by:

Providing helpful content insights in an easily-understandable format

Translating foreign language threat information into English

Distilling threat intelligence into key areas of concern

Outpost24 is continuously researching and developing how to bring AI-enhanced functionality into its Attack Surface Management (ASM) platforms. The addition of AI-enhanced summaries now sits alongside the Domain Discovery AI feature already available in the EASM platform.

"The latest AI-powered feature in Outpost24's Digital Risk Protection solution enhances efficiency by providing time-saving summaries that support informed decision-making and proactive threat management," said Omri Kletter, Chief Product Officer at Outpost24. "We will continue expanding AI capabilities across our Attack Surface Management solutions."

Additionally, while DRP results are already publicly available by nature, Outpost24 is committed to ensuring that data is not further leaked to third parties. For this reason, AI summaries are powered from a private LLM instance.

To learn more about Outpost24's EASM Platform with Digital Risk Protection modules, including the addition of AI-powered summaries, please click here.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 offers industry-leading Attack Surface Management solutions that keep security teams one step ahead of emerging threats. They help thousands of organizations around the world to identify, protect, and monitor digital risks before they can be exploited. Outpost24 was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain. Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

