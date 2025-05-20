New research shows travel remains a top priority: 88% of global consumers plan a leisure trip in the next year, and 68% aim to book international travel up 19% since 2022.

Over 60% of travelers now turn to social media for inspiration, and 73% say influencer recommendations have influenced their booking decisions.

Loyalty programs remain crucial: 83% of travelers want to redeem points for travel, and 82% are open to booking through non-travel loyalty programs like credit cards or retailers.

Expedia Group's latest research reveals significant shifts in how travelers plan and book travel compared to previous years, including a surge in social media influence and the impact of trust. Drawing on insights from over 11,000 consumers across 11 global markets, the 2025 Traveler Value Index offers a valuable roadmap for travel brands seeking to meet evolving expectations.

Greg Schulze, chief commercial officer at Expedia Group, said: "In today's climate of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, understanding how travelers' plans, preferences, and values are shifting has never been more important. What's clear from this year's data is that, despite these changes, the desire to travel remains a fundamental part of everyone's lives. At Expedia Group, we provide partners with the insights and tools they need to meet these changing expectations and create exceptional experiences. Together, we can withstand any storm and help travelers turn their journeys into lasting memories."

2025 Traveler Value Index Key Findings:

Travel importance remains high. With 50% of consumers saying it is more vital now than five years ago highlighting travel's essential role in personal fulfillment. Despite ongoing uncertainties, 88% plan to take a leisure trip in the next 12 months, and two-thirds (68%) are likely to book international travel a 19% increase since 2022. Additionally, travelers are increasingly embracing flexcations and bleisure trips, blending work and leisure to meet their evolving needs.

Price is critical, but trust is essential too: Price remains a key factor, with 58% of consumers expecting to be more price-conscious in the next 12 months. However, trust is just as vital three-quarters of travelers are willing to pay more for lodging with better reviews, underscoring the importance of confidence and reliability in their choices.

Travelers are increasingly turning to social media for trip inspiration: Over half (61%) now find trip ideas on platforms, up from 35% in 2022. Additionally, 73% say influencer recommendations have influenced their decision to book a trip or travel component, emphasizing the growing importance of trustworthy, peer-driven insights.

The desire to book travel through loyalty programs continues to grow: 83% of travelers consider travel their top category for redeeming loyalty points, while 82% are interested in booking travel through loyalty programs outside of the travel industry, such as credit cards or retailers, highlighting the expanding influence of non-travel loyalty rewards.



Notable regional and generational differences emerge from the research:

Consumers in China (87%), the UK (77%), and Germany (72%) are more likely to plan international trips within the next 12 months. Meanwhile, those under 40 show a stronger preference for blending work and leisure, often opting for bleisure and flexcation trips.

For hotels, vacation rentals, activities, and cruises, positive reviews are a key decision factor particularly for younger travelers, with 80% willing to pay more for lodging with better reviews.

Air travel priorities vary: while affordability is most important across many regions, travelers in China seek contactless experiences, and those in Germany value full refunds the most. Canadians, Australians, French, and Italians also rank price as the leading consideration.

Price remains the dominant factor for car rentals worldwide especially in Canada, Australia, and the U.S. but for those under 40, positive reviews are nearly as influential in decision-making.

Finally, younger travelers, particularly under 40, are more heavily swayed by social media; 84% report that influencer recommendations have impacted their booking choices.

Actionable insights

Methodology

The 2025 Traveler Value Index was conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of Expedia Group. The study surveyed 11,000 nationally representative adults aged 18+ across 11 key markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and the US. Fieldwork was conducted between February 14 and March 3, 2025, via an online survey. The data was weighted to ensure demographic representation. Comparisons are made against Expedia Group's 2023 Traveler Value Index, which was conducted in July 2022.

