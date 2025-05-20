Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
20.05.2025 13:10 Uhr
Veriff Named a Leader in G2's Spring 2025 Grid Report

The company earns the highest marks for "Ease of Doing Business" and "Ease of Administration", solidifying its position as an industry leader in Identity Verification.

New York, May 20, 2025, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Identity Verification | Spring 2025, a distinction driven by outstanding user satisfaction and strong market presence.

Among all recognized providers, Veriff stood out with industry-leading scores, including:

  • Ease of Administration: 98% (vs. industry average of 92%)
  • Ease of Doing Business With: 98% (vs. industry average of 94%)

These scores represent the highest ratings in their respective categories among market leaders, highlighting Veriff's user-centric approach and seamless implementation process.

Veriff received top-tier rankings across key performance categories, with 100% of users rating the platform 4 or 5 stars, 100% believing the company is heading in the right direction, and 91% indicating they would recommend Veriff to others. This strong endorsement from users underscores Veriff's continued commitment to delivering secure, intuitive, and scalable identity verification solutions.

"This recognition from G2 is especially meaningful because it comes straight from the people who rely on Veriff every day," said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder and CEO of Veriff. "At Veriff, we're building the infrastructure for trust, helping companies across industries scale securely and seamlessly. Identity verification is a critical layer of trust for any business operating online."

In addition to Identity Verification, Veriff is also featured in the Biometric Authentication, Anti-Money Laundering, E-commerce Fraud Protection, Fraud Detection, and Age Verification categories, reflecting the breadth of its trusted solutions.

The G2 Grid® Reports are based on real user ratings and data collected from verified reviews. Companies positioned in the Leader quadrant are highly rated by G2 users and have significant Market Presence scores.

About Veriff

Veriffis a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction.

Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries.

Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.



Veriff press@veriff.com

