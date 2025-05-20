Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 13:32
1,144 Euro
-0,09 % -0,001
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1321,14313:58
1,1321,14414:00
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 13:12 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cannes Premiere: Lenovo Shines Spotlight on Chinese Wildlife Conservation Innovation with Lu Chuan's Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park

Finanznachrichten News

CANNES, France, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo Group and renowned Chinese film director Lu Chuan today premiered the documentary Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Highlighting China's innovation in wildlife conservation, the documentary showcases the beauty of plateau wildlife and the unique approach to conservation rooted in traditional Eastern wisdom. Upon its debut, the film received unanimous acclaim at Cannes.

Lu Chuan at Cannes Wildlife & Cinema Seminar

Alongside the screening, a seminar was held exploring the importance of wildlife documentaries in raising awareness for environmental issues. The seminar brought together environmental advocates, filmmakers, and technology specialists from around the world to engage in discussions about the film's portrayal of China's pioneering wildlife conservation practices at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park (QWP) known as the QWP Model.

Among the attendees was Greg Reitman, widely regarded as Hollywood's "Green Filmmaker", stating: "My filmmaking is fueled by a passion for spotlighting environmental issues and driving positive change. The film Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park has inspired me -- AI serves as a bridge, enabling us to monitor wildlife non-invasively and guiding us toward a future of living in harmony with all beings through respect and protection."

The QWP Model focuses on providing comprehensive care for injured wildlife, using technology to assess their potential for survival in the wild, and prioritizing their reintroduction to natural habitats. The distinct conservation philosophy stems from local beliefs in the cycle of reincarnation, where all spirits - humans, animals, and plants - can be reborn as another, making all life forms equal and deserving of the same respect and care.

By integrating cutting-edge AI into the park's operations, Lenovo has built the first AI Park on the plateau, transforming how conservationists research, rescue, and rehabilitate wildlife on the plateau. Key applications include using AI to recognize indicative wildlife behaviors for advanced care, to collect and analyze real-time data for improved reintroduction strategies, and to automatically document medical records for long-term research.

More than a cinematic triumph, Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Park'sCannes debut shows how Chinese conservation philosophies, powered by Lenovo AI, offer a unique solution to global ecological challenges. As part of Lenovo's commitment to 'Smarter AI for All', this collaboration strives to utilize AI to build a more sustainable coexistence between humans and nature.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691551/Lu_Chuan_a_well_known_Chinese_film_director.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cannes-premiere-lenovo-shines-spotlight-on-chinese-wildlife-conservation-innovation-with-lu-chuans-qinghai-tibet-plateau-wildlife-park-302460349.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.