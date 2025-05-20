Anzeige
20.05.2025 13:30 Uhr
Sierra Leone's Ministry of Technical and Higher Education and Agilix Labs Sign MOU to Establish Future Learning Institute

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education of Sierra Leone and Agilix Labs, Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the creation and operation of the Future Learning Institute (FLI), a new initiative designed to help Sierra Leone's educational organizations and systems thrive in a global environment where automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are rapidly transforming the value of skills.

The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education of Sierra Leone and Agilix Labs sign Memorandum of Understanding to establish Future Learning Institute in Sierra Leone.

The FLI will enable educational leaders and instructors to respond rapidly to technological change by:

  • Reducing the time and cost to create curriculum aligned with emerging skills
  • Lowering barriers to learning core skills through affordable, AI-powered tutoring
  • Improving the quality and speed of learner assessment
  • Freeing instructors to focus on mentoring and human-centric support

The initiative will include broad awareness campaigns, hands-on workshops, and intensive design sessions to help educators and institutions integrate AI into teaching and learning. The primary objectives are to raise awareness about AI's role in education, build practical AI teaching skills, and support the deployment of AI-powered courses and programs.

Under the MOU, Agilix Labs will provide core technology solutions, training, and operational support, while the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education will establish a local partner organization to host and manage the FLI. Both parties will jointly pursue fundraising and develop a sustainability plan to ensure long-term success.

Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Minister of Technical and Higher Education, stated:

"This partnership with Agilix Labs represents a bold leap forward in our mission to modernize and future-proof education in Sierra Leone. The establishment of the Future Learning Institute will enable us to harness the power of AI to enhance teaching, learning, and curriculum development. It reflects our commitment to building an agile, inclusive and skills-driven education system that prepares our young people to thrive in a rapidly changing world"

Curt Allen, CEO of Agilix Labs, said:

"We are excited to work with Sierra Leone to build capacity and transfer knowledge that will have a lasting impact. The FLI will help educators and students develop the skills needed for the future."

About the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education:

The Ministry oversees tertiary and vocational education in Sierra Leone, committed to excellence and national development.

About Agilix Labs:

Agilix Labs delivers cloud-based, AI-powered learning infrastructure supporting over 50 million enrollments worldwide and is trusted by leading publishers.

To learn more about the Future Learning Institute, visit: https://www.agilix.com/future-learning-institute

Agilix Labs Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691785/The_Ministry_of_Technical_and_Higher_Education_of_Sierra_Leone_and_Agilix_Labs_sign_Memorandum_of_Un.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386337/5328546/Agilix_Labs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sierra-leones-ministry-of-technical-and-higher-education-and-agilix-labs-sign-mou-to-establish-future-learning-institute-302460357.html

