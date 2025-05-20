FusionLayer, a leading innovator in cloud infrastructure solutions, proudly announces its membership in the Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project, fostering an open ecosystem for next-generation architectures and frameworks, hosted by the Linux Foundation. This strategic collaboration underscores FusionLayer's commitment to advancing programmable infrastructure through open-source technologies.

The OPI Project is a community-driven initiative focused on creating a standards-based open ecosystem for next-generation architectures and frameworks based on Data Processing Units (DPUs) and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs) technology. By joining this initiative, FusionLayer aims to contribute its expertise in network automation and orchestration to the broader open-source community.

"Joining the OPI Project marks a significant milestone for FusionLayer," said Juha Holkkola, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive at FusionLayer. "Our involvement reflects our dedication to collaborative innovation and our belief in the power of open-source solutions to drive the future of programmable infrastructure."

FusionLayer began exploring Secure Zero-Touch Provisioning (SZTP) over a year ago, aligning with the standard adopted by the OPI Project for zero-touch onboarding. After finding that the SZTP client developed within the OPI Project was still at a prototype level, FusionLayer developed its high-performance alternative in collaboration with Business Finland, Finland's official government agency for innovation funding and investment promotion. Released under the Apache 2.0 license, this open-source SZTP client is now ready for production deployments utilising the SZTP standard.

"We're excited to welcome FusionLayer and their contribution to the OPI Project," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "Their work on SZTP clients has the potential to strengthen onboarding capabilities and we are looking forward to FusionLayer enabling more open source contributions with OPI that will enable secure, scalable infrastructure provisioning."

Through active participation in the OPI Project, FusionLayer will collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of programmable infrastructure, ensuring that emerging technologies are accessible, efficient, and secure. Open Programmable infrastructure enables telecoms and enterprises to reduce operational complexity, accelerate service delivery, and increase automation across hybrid environments. These advancements ultimately translate into lower total cost of ownership, faster innovation cycles, and enhanced agility in adapting to evolving market demands.

For more information about FusionLayer and its initiatives, visit www.fusionlayer.com. To learn more about the OPI Project, please visit https://opiproject.org/.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer specializes in delivering advanced cloud infrastructure solutions that automate and simplify the deployment of applications across multiple environments. With a strong emphasis on open-source technologies and collaborative development, FusionLayer is committed to providing innovative, scalable, and efficient solutions that empower organizations in today's digital landscape.

