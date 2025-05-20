Anzeige
Bioretec Ltd
WKN: A3C4QB | ISIN: FI4000480454
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 09:59
2,260 Euro
+2,26 % +0,050
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 13:36 Uhr
New shares of Bioretec Ltd subscribed with option rights have been registered with the trade register

Finanznachrichten News

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 20 May 2025 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

TAMPERE, Finland, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An aggregate number of 60,000 new shares of Bioretec Ltd have been subscribed for with option rights under option program 2018-1A. The new shares have on 20 May 2025 been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office. The total subscription price of EUR 90,000.00 will be recorded in Bioretec's reserve of invested unrestricted equity, and the company's share capital remains unchanged.

Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of shares in Bioretec is 24,626,474.

The new shares will be issued in the book-entry system on or about tomorrow 21 May 2025. The new shares will confer shareholder rights in the company as of their registration on the investors' book-entry accounts. Trading in the new shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on or about 22 May 2025.

Further enquiries
Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, Interim CEO, +31 6 1544 8736
Johanna Salko, CFO, +358 40 754 8172

Certified adviser
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is commercializing and?developing the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite - a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 9 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/new-shares-of-bioretec-ltd-subscribed-with-option-rights-have-been-registered-with-the-trade-registe,c4152850

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-shares-of-bioretec-ltd-subscribed-with-option-rights-have-been-registered-with-the-trade-register-302460385.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
