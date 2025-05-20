Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) ("Mithril" or the "Company") is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril's Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1).
Exploration Progress Update
Drilling at Target 2 (Las Brujas) has returned excellent results, with shallow holes over a 200-metre strike length intersecting very high-grade gold and silver within a broad, near-surface structure. Hole T2DH25-006 returned 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t gold, 57.6 g/t silver from 44.5m, including 3.85m @ 25.33 g/t gold, 128 g/t silver from 46.65m including 0.85m @ 109.5 g/t gold, 325 g/t silver from 46.65m. Follow-up drilling ~80 metres down dip is planned for the next phase.
Momentum Building Across the Copalquin District - Multiple Targets Advancing (Figure 2)
- Exciting Progress at El Peru (Target 2 Extension): The first phase of drilling at El Peru, 400 m east of Las Brujas, has been completed. Multiple shallow drillholes have shown further extension of the mineralized footprint of this emerging high-grade zone (samples dispatched).
- Eastern District Activity Ramps Up: A second exploration camp has been established to support aggressive mapping and target generation at Targets 2 and 3, highlighting our commitment to unlocking the eastern potential of the district.
- High-Potential for additional Discovery at Target 5 - El Apomal: A new target has been defined at the historic El Apomal workings. A 130-metre underground adit has been dewatered, mapped, and sampled (assays pending), and a surface vein has been traced over 300 metres - a compelling new drill target developing.
- District-Scale Potential Confirmed: Over 1,000 metres of vertical relief between Target 2 and Target 5 across 5 km demonstrates the immense scale and structural complexity of the Copalquin district, underscoring its potential to host a large, multi-target mineralized system.
- Resource Expansion Underway at Target 1: Deep drilling at the El Refugio structure continues to intercept the targeted zone, with samples dispatched for assay. Drilling success here will directly contribute to an upcoming Target 1 resource update.
"We're advancing on multiple fronts across the Copalquin district, with strong drill results at Las Brujas, exciting new potential at El Apomal, and ongoing success at our flagship Target 1 resource area," said John Skeet, CEO and Managing Director. "The scale of this system is becoming increasingly evident, with multiple mineralized zones across the district. With drilling, mapping, and sampling all in full swing, we're well positioned to continue building momentum and unlock significant value through discovery and resource growth."
COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER DISTRICT, DURANGO STATE, MEXICO
Figure 1 Copalquin District location map, locations of mining and exploration activity and local infrastructure
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/252698_05633027c4c08828_001full.jpg
With 100 historic underground gold-silver mines and workings plus 198 surface workings/pits throughout 70km2 of mining concession area, Copalquin is an entire mining district with high-grade exploration results and a maiden JORC resource. To date there are several target areas in the district with one already hosting a high-grade gold-silver JORC mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Target 1 area (El Refugio-La Soledad)1 and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+, supported by a conceptional underground mining study completed on the maiden resource in early 2022 (see ASX announcement 01 March 2022 and metallurgical test work (see ASX Announcement 25 February 2022). There is considerable strike and depth potential to increase the resource at El Refugio and at other target areas across the district, plus the underlying geologic system that is responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation.
With the district-wide gold and silver occurrences and rapid exploration success, it is clear the Copalquin District is developing into another significant gold-silver district like the many other districts in this prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend of Mexico.
Figure 2 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Targets 1 and 2, high priority drill target area of La Constancia-El Jabali (Target 3) and the new developing Target 5. Several new areas highlighted across the district for follow-up work.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/252698_05633027c4c08828_002full.jpg
Drill Results Discussion
Drilling at Las Brujas in Target 2, has returned excellent results with the highlight discovery drill hole T2DH25-006 returning:
- 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t gold, 57.6 g/t silver from 44.5m, (T2DH25-006)2, including
- 3.85m @ 25.33 g/t gold, 128 g/t silver from 46.65m, including
- 0.85m @ 109.5 g/t gold, 325 g/t silver from 46.65m
The initial programme of drill hole at Target 2 around the las Brujas historic workings are summarised below in Table 1.
Shallow drilling at the Target 2 prospect (Las Brujas and El Peru) has intersected a mineralized vein system featuring localized breccia zones, banded to colloform quartz, and trace black sulphides. The vein trends east-west with a strike length exceeding 500 metres, dipping approximately 40° to the south. High-grade mineralization in T2DH25-006 is associated with greenish, colloform quartz banding which is present in other Au-Ag epithermal deposits of the Sierra Madre.
Drilling results, combined with previously reported channel samples from historical workings, confirm a mineralized dip extent of ~115 meters along the Target 2 vein system.
Mineralization remains open at depth below the discovery hole T2DH25-006, which confirmed high-grade intervals consistent with earlier surface sampling. Follow-up drilling is underway to test potential down-dip extensions.
Additionally, there is significant exploration potential for new high-grade ore shoots along the Target 2 vein system, both at depth and along strike-particularly within the ~400-meter gap between the Las Brujas and El Peru targets.
Table 1 Summary of drill intercepts from first programme of shallow drilling at Target 2, Las Brujas.
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)2
|Gold (g/t)
|Silver (g/t)
|T2DH25-001
|19.9
|22
|2.1
|0.10
|44.50
|T2DH25-001
|46.5
|47
|0.50
|0.20
|12.30
|T2DH25-002
|19.15
|20.5
|1.35
|0.06
|96.90
|T2DH25-002
|24.3
|26.3
|2.00
|0.02
|20.80
|T2DH25-003
|34.95
|35.9
|0.95
|0.05
|15.00
|T2DH25-003
|41.1
|42.1
|1.00
|0.66
|21.70
|T2DH25-003
|43.2
|48.4
|5.20
|1.21
|46.64
|including
|46.5
|47.4
|0.90
|3.76
|174
|T2DH25-004
|51.8
|53.65
|1.85
|1.74
|96.14
|including
|51.8
|53
|1.20
|2.66
|137.00
|T2DH25-005
|40
|42
|2.00
|0.09
|21.20
|T2DH25-005
|62.6
|63.1
|0.50
|0.32
|14.50
|T2DH25-006
|44.5
|56
|11.50
|8.61
|57.59
|including
|46.65
|50.5
|3.85
|25.33
|128.74
|including
|46.65
|47.5
|0.85
|109.50
|325.00
|T2DH25-007
|64.63
|68
|3.37
|0.84
|26.38
|including
|66
|66.68
|0.68
|2.03
|59.80
|T2DH25-009
|7.85
|8.5
|0.65
|0.44
|10.00
|T2DH25-010
|NRI
Figure 3 Plan view showing reported drill traces at Las Brujas and pending drill hole traces at El Peru, within the Target 2 area
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/252698_05633027c4c08828_003full.jpg
Figure 4 Area (18km2) within 70km2 Copalquin District showing the current drill targets and ongoing channel sampling locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/252698_05633027c4c08828_004full.jpg
Figure 5 Plan map showing drill traces and results of first phase of drilling at Las Brujas in Target 2 area
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/252698_05633027c4c08828_005full.jpg
Figure 6 Cross section of first phase of drilling at Las Brujas in Target 2 with preliminary geology
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/252698_05633027c4c08828_006full.jpg
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many world-class gold and silver deposits.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
2,416,000 tonnes @ 4.80 g/t gold, 141 g/t silver for 373,000 oz gold plus 10,953,000 oz silver using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
|Tonnes
(kt)
|Tonnes
(kt)
|Gold
(g/t)
|Silver
(g/t)
|Gold Eq.* (g/t)
|Gold
(koz)
|Silver
(koz)
|Gold Eq.* (koz)
|El Refugio
|Indicated
|691
|5.43
|114.2
|7.06
|121
|2,538
|157
|Inferred
|1,447
|4.63
|137.1
|6.59
|215
|6,377
|307
|La Soledad
|Indicated
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Inferred
|278
|4.12
|228.2
|7.38
|37
|2,037
|66
|Total
|Indicated
|691
|5.43
|114.2
|7.06
|121
|2,538
|157
|Inferred
|1,725
|4.55
|151.7
|6.72
|252
|8,414
|372
|TOTAL
|2,416
|4.80
|141
|6.81
|373
|10,953
|529
Table 2 - Mineral resource estimate El Refugio - La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
* In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com. At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal. Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022). In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential.
Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.
-ENDS-
Released with the authority of the Board.
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Patrick Loury who is Mithril's Project Consultant. Mr Loury is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Loury has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Loury consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Qualified Persons - NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Table 3 Mineralised intercepts in reported drillholes equal to and above 0.1 g/t AuEq.
(*See 'About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. Calculation)
|Drill Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Sample ID
|Gold
(g/t)
|Silver
(g/t)
|Gold Eq.*
(g/t)
|T2DH25-001
|17.15
|18.15
|1
|744509
|0.022
|9
|0.2
|T2DH25-001
|19.1
|19.9
|0.8
|744511
|0.011
|4.3
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|19.9
|20.4
|0.5
|744512
|0.134
|60.5
|1.0
|T2DH25-001
|20.4
|22
|1.6
|744513
|0.086
|39.5
|0.7
|T2DH25-001
|22
|22.5
|0.5
|744514
|0.007
|4.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|22.5
|23
|0.5
|744515
|0.009
|5.5
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|23
|24
|1
|744516
|0.013
|5.5
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|24
|25
|1
|744517
|0.01
|4.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|25
|26
|1
|744518
|0.015
|10.3
|0.2
|T2DH25-001
|26
|27
|1
|744519
|0.02
|8.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|27
|28
|1
|744520
|0.014
|6.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|28
|29
|1
|744521
|0.008
|6.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|29
|30
|1
|744522
|0.005
|6.8
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|30
|30.95
|0.95
|744523
|0.006
|4.7
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|32.75
|33.6
|0.85
|744527
|0.005
|3.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|33.6
|34.6
|1
|744528
|0.009
|5.9
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|40.3
|40.8
|0.5
|744536
|0.02
|2.4
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|42.9
|43.4
|0.5
|744541
|0.063
|2.3
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|46.5
|47
|0.5
|744548
|0.201
|12.3
|0.4
|T2DH25-001
|47
|47.5
|0.5
|744549
|0.075
|1.3
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|47.5
|48.35
|0.85
|744551
|0.104
|1.3
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|48.35
|48.85
|0.5
|744552
|0.081
|7.4
|0.2
|T2DH25-001
|48.85
|49.35
|0.5
|744553
|0.038
|1.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|49.35
|50
|0.65
|744554
|0.039
|3
|0.1
|T2DH25-001
|52.15
|52.65
|0.5
|744558
|0.065
|7
|0.2
|T2DH25-001
|79.7
|81.7
|2
|744578
|0.024
|2.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|19.15
|20.5
|1.35
|744604
|0.058
|96.9
|1.4
|T2DH25-002
|20.5
|21.5
|1
|744605
|0.011
|3.7
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|23.3
|24.3
|1
|744608
|0.012
|6.3
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|24.3
|25.3
|1
|744609
|0.021
|21.1
|0.3
|T2DH25-002
|25.3
|26.3
|1
|744610
|0.015
|20.5
|0.3
|T2DH25-002
|26.3
|27.3
|1
|744611
|0.009
|12.6
|0.2
|T2DH25-002
|27.3
|28.3
|1
|744612
|0.01
|5.4
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|28.3
|29.3
|1
|744613
|0.017
|3.8
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|29.3
|30.95
|1.65
|744614
|0.016
|4.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|30.95
|32.95
|2
|744615
|0.029
|13.7
|0.2
|T2DH25-002
|32.95
|34.95
|2
|744616
|0.005
|3.4
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|47.05
|47.55
|0.5
|744627
|0.078
|1.7
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|47.55
|48.05
|0.5
|744628
|0.038
|1.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|48.05
|48.55
|0.5
|744629
|0.043
|0.9
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|50.05
|50.55
|0.5
|744633
|0.046
|0.7
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|50.55
|51.05
|0.5
|744634
|0.045
|0.5
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|51.55
|52.05
|0.5
|744636
|0.046
|2.3
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|52.05
|52.55
|0.5
|744637
|0.07
|2.4
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|52.55
|53.05
|0.5
|744638
|0.078
|2.8
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|53.05
|53.55
|0.5
|744639
|0.057
|3.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|53.55
|54.05
|0.5
|744640
|0.047
|0.5
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|59.35
|59.85
|0.5
|744646
|0.077
|3.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-002
|96.75
|98.25
|1.5
|744681
|0.028
|3.5
|0.1
|T2DH25-003
|23.2
|25.6
|2.4
|744697
|0.021
|2.4
|0.1
|T2DH25-003
|31.9
|32.4
|0.5
|744705
|0.005
|3.4
|0.1
|T2DH25-003
|32.4
|33.7
|1.3
|744706
|0.005
|5.9
|0.1
|T2DH25-003
|33.7
|34.3
|0.6
|744707
|0.032
|12.8
|0.2
|T2DH25-003
|34.3
|34.95
|0.65
|744708
|0.03
|12.6
|0.2
|T2DH25-003
|34.95
|35.9
|0.95
|744709
|0.046
|15
|0.3
|T2DH25-003
|35.9
|37
|1.1
|744711
|0.027
|11.9
|0.2
|T2DH25-003
|37
|37.55
|0.55
|744712
|0.01
|8.4
|0.1
|T2DH25-003
|40.6
|41.1
|0.5
|744716
|0.032
|2.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-003
|41.1
|41.6
|0.5
|744717
|0.264
|9.4
|0.4
|T2DH25-003
|41.6
|42.1
|0.5
|744718
|1.065
|34
|1.6
|T2DH25-003
|42.1
|42.7
|0.6
|744719
|0.04
|4.8
|0.1
|T2DH25-003
|42.7
|43.2
|0.5
|744720
|0.101
|6.6
|0.2
|T2DH25-003
|43.2
|43.7
|0.5
|744721
|2.51
|16.7
|2.7
|T2DH25-003
|43.7
|44.2
|0.5
|744722
|0.113
|5.1
|0.2
|T2DH25-003
|44.2
|44.85
|0.65
|744723
|0.188
|6
|0.3
|T2DH25-003
|44.85
|45.45
|0.6
|744724
|0.048
|13.8
|0.2
|T2DH25-003
|45.45
|46
|0.55
|744726
|1.835
|32.8
|2.3
|T2DH25-003
|46
|46.5
|0.5
|744727
|0.483
|42.1
|1.1
|T2DH25-003
|46.5
|47.4
|0.9
|744728
|3.76
|174
|6.2
|T2DH25-003
|47.4
|47.9
|0.5
|744729
|0.1
|9.1
|0.2
|T2DH25-003
|47.9
|48.4
|0.5
|744730
|0.241
|38.4
|0.8
|T2DH25-003
|50.4
|50.9
|0.5
|744735
|0.132
|4.2
|0.2
|T2DH25-003
|50.9
|52
|1.1
|744736
|0.009
|3.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-004
|46.85
|47.45
|0.6
|744838
|0.013
|2.7
|0.1
|T2DH25-004
|47.45
|48
|0.55
|744839
|0.037
|2.9
|0.1
|T2DH25-004
|48
|49
|1
|744840
|0.067
|2.1
|0.1
|T2DH25-004
|50.3
|50.8
|0.5
|744843
|0.045
|1.9
|0.1
|T2DH25-004
|51.8
|53
|1.2
|744846
|2.66
|137
|4.6
|T2DH25-004
|53
|53.65
|0.65
|744848
|0.047
|20.7
|0.3
|T2DH25-004
|53.65
|54.35
|0.7
|744849
|0.043
|13
|0.2
|T2DH25-004
|54.35
|55
|0.65
|744851
|0.082
|9.2
|0.2
|T2DH25-004
|55
|55.5
|0.5
|744852
|0.091
|2.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-004
|55.5
|56.5
|1
|744853
|0.005
|5
|0.1
|T2DH25-005
|40
|41
|1
|744889
|0.048
|23.1
|0.4
|T2DH25-005
|41
|42
|1
|744891
|0.131
|19.3
|0.4
|T2DH25-005
|42
|43
|1
|744892
|0.007
|4.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-005
|58.7
|59.2
|0.5
|744903
|0.083
|1.9
|0.1
|T2DH25-005
|62.1
|62.6
|0.5
|744909
|0.065
|2.7
|0.1
|T2DH25-005
|62.6
|63.1
|0.5
|744910
|0.323
|14.5
|0.5
|T2DH25-005
|66.9
|68.1
|1.2
|744915
|0.048
|0.5
|0.1
|T2DH25-006
|44.5
|45.5
|1
|744919
|0.013
|16.6
|0.3
|T2DH25-006
|45.5
|46.15
|0.65
|744921
|0.129
|36.5
|0.7
|T2DH25-006
|46.15
|46.65
|0.5
|744922
|0.661
|49.3
|1.4
|T2DH25-006
|46.65
|47.5
|0.85
|744923
|109.5
|325
|114.1
|T2DH25-006
|47.5
|48.25
|0.75
|744924
|1.77
|73.2
|2.8
|T2DH25-006
|48.25
|49
|0.75
|744926
|0.491
|60
|1.3
|T2DH25-006
|49
|50
|1
|744927
|0.165
|64.5
|1.1
|T2DH25-006
|50
|50.5
|0.5
|744929
|5.14
|110
|6.7
|T2DH25-006
|50.5
|51
|0.5
|744930
|0.758
|59
|1.6
|T2DH25-006
|51
|52
|1
|744931
|0.456
|25.7
|0.8
|T2DH25-006
|52
|53
|1
|744932
|0.029
|10.2
|0.2
|T2DH25-006
|53
|54
|1
|744933
|0.019
|19.2
|0.3
|T2DH25-006
|54
|55
|1
|744934
|0.049
|10.8
|0.2
|T2DH25-006
|55
|56
|1
|744935
|0.177
|6.3
|0.3
|T2DH25-006
|56
|57
|1
|744936
|0.052
|3.9
|0.1
|T2DH25-006
|57
|58
|1
|744937
|0.01
|3
|0.1
|T2DH25-007
|61
|62
|1
|744945
|0.038
|4.8
|0.1
|T2DH25-007
|62
|63
|1
|744946
|0.049
|3
|0.1
|T2DH25-007
|64
|64.63
|0.63
|744948
|0.03
|3.3
|0.1
|T2DH25-007
|64.63
|65.25
|0.62
|744951
|1.305
|13.1
|1.5
|T2DH25-007
|65.25
|66
|0.75
|744952
|0.282
|13.6
|0.5
|T2DH25-007
|66
|66.68
|0.68
|744954
|2.03
|59.8
|2.9
|T2DH25-007
|66.68
|67.2
|0.52
|744955
|0.591
|38
|1.1
|T2DH25-007
|67.2
|68
|0.8
|744956
|0.156
|12.7
|0.3
|T2DH25-007
|68
|69
|1
|744957
|0.037
|5.4
|0.1
|T2DH25-008
|83.4
|84
|0.6
|744966
|0.031
|2.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-008
|84
|84.5
|0.5
|744967
|0.035
|2.6
|0.1
|T2DH25-009
|7
|7.85
|0.85
|744984
|0.064
|1.8
|0.1
|T2DH25-009
|7.85
|8.5
|0.65
|744985
|0.439
|10
|0.6
|T2DH25-009
|8.5
|9
|0.5
|744986
|0.021
|3.2
|0.1
|T2DH25-009
|12
|12.5
|0.5
|744993
|0.036
|1.5
|0.1
|T2DH25-009
|12.5
|13.5
|1
|744994
|0.063
|0.6
|0.1
1 See 'About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.
2 reported down hole widths, true widths not known
