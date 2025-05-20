London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Attensi, the world's leading provider of game-based solutions for skills and people development, has secured in excess of $25M in non-dilutive growth funding. This follows a remarkable period of growth for the company, driven by AI innovation and strategic product development.

Strategic Funding to Fuel Further Growth

The non-dilutive growth funding, sourced from Ture Invest Partners, the leading direct lender in the Nordic region, will enable Attensi to strategically invest in high-return opportunities. The company evaluated several funding options through a structured process managed by Houlihan Lokey, and received a string of offers from growth investors. Attensi opted to go for non-dilutive funding with its new partner Ture Invest Partners, reflecting the company's commitment to expansion and maximizing shareholder value.

Trond Aas, Co-Founder and CEO of Attensi, commented: "This is great news for Attensi as we invest further into our growth plans, particularly in the US market. There are several areas where the expected return-on-investment is very high."

Remarkable Growth Driven by AI Innovation

Over the past six years, Attensi has grown ARR by 10x, achieving an impressive year-on-year revenue growth of over 40% annually for the last three years, including over 40% ARR growth in 2024. This success is attributed to the company's strategic focus on developing next-generation AI training solutions and simulations, including the groundbreaking launch of the award-winning agentic AI conversational training solution RealTalk.

AI Features Across the Attensi Platform

Attensi has implemented innovative AI features across its entire suite of products, ensuring the entire platform is AI-enabled:

Attensi RealTalk: An innovative, AI native product that realistically simulates challenging human dialogues and interactions.

AI-Copilot and Assistants : Implemented across the entire portfolio, notably in the CREATOR tool and the ENGAGE LXP (Learning Experience Platform), enabling impactful content generation for training solutions and personalised learning journeys.

AI Attensi Insights: Super-fast and efficient data analysis powered by AI, improving decision-making processes.

Attensi recently received prestigious recognition by the Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning as a Strategic Challenger 2025, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list 2025, and TIME's World's Top EdTech Companies with Statista 2025.

Figure 1: Attensi Real Talk AI demo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11538/252710_c4345287e4cc1bdb_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Trond Aas, Co-Founder and CEO of Attensi

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11538/252710_c4345287e4cc1bdb_002full.jpg

About Attensi

Attensi is a leading provider of gamified simulation training solutions, empowering organizations to enhance their workforce's skills through engaging and effective training methods. Since 2013, Attensi's game-based simulations and training solutions have empowered organizations worldwide to develop their workforce through engaging, interactive training experiences that have a real impact. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge AI technology, Attensi is shaping the future of learning and development. Attensi is backed by main shareholders Viking Growth and Lugard Road Capital. Founder Odd Skarheim still retains a role as a Board Member and investor in the company.

About Ture Invest Partners

Founded in 2007, Ture Invest Partners is the leading direct lender in the Nordic region. The firm specializes in providing bespoke credit solutions to high-quality companies, with €1.5 billion in assets under management.

