Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:08
1,430 Euro
-0,69 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,48015:16
Dow Jones News
20.05.2025 13:39 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Result of AGM 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Result of AGM 
20-May-2025 / 12:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
20 May 2025 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Result of AGM 
20 May 2025: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held 
earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolution 20 was passed as a 
Special Resolution. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below. 
As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, a resolution to elect or re-elect an 
Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's 
controlling shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent 
shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that 
separate count are set out below. 
 
                           VOTES       VOTES      VOTES    % of   VOTES 
RESOLUTION                      FOR     %   AGAINST  %   TOTAL    ISC**  WITHHELD 
                                                   VOTED  *** 
1       To receive the 2024 Annual Report and  559,434,187 99.99 74,552   0.01 559,508,739 83.13%  114,076 
       Accounts 
2       To approve the binding Directors'    524,506,788 93.73 35,082,812 6.27 559,589,600 83.14%  31,783 
       Remuneration Policy 
3       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 559,325,088 99.95 265,817  0.05 559,590,905 83.15%  31,910 
       Report 
4       To approve the Shareholder Value    495,786,658 88.60 63,808,295 11.40 559,594,953 83.15%  27,862 
       Alignment Plan ("SVAP") 
5       To elect Jaime Gilinski Bacal      559,257,245 99.94 332,896  0.06 559,590,141 83.14%  32,674 
6       To elect Cristina Alba Ochoa      559,257,143 99.94 321,943  0.06 559,579,086 83.14%  43,729 
7       To elect Marc Page           559,199,205 99.93 382,417  0.07 559,581,622 83.14%  41,193 
8       To elect Paul Coby           559,396,592 99.97 183,392  0.03 559,579,984 83.14%  42,831 
9       To re-elect Robert Sharpe        543,816,737 97.18 15,776,065 2.82 559,592,802 83.15%  30,013 
10      To re-elect Daniel Frumkin       558,878,785 99.87 718,348  0.13 559,597,133 83.15%  25,682 
11      To re-elect Catherine Brown       552,040,757 98.65 7,551,300 1.35 559,592,057 83.15%  30,758 
12      To re-elect Paul Thandi         551,787,648 98.61 7,804,139 1.39 559,591,787 83.15%  31,028 
13      To re-elect Michael Torpey       559,088,570 99.91 505,232  0.09 559,593,802 83.15%  29,013 
14      To re-elect Nicholas Winsor       559,074,071 99.91 518,011  0.09 559,592,082 83.15%  30,733 
15      To re-elect Dorita Gilinski       558,938,415 99.88 657,557  0.12 559,595,972 83.15%  26,843 
16      To re-appoint the Auditor        559,325,153 99.95 275,588  0.05 559,600,741 83.15%  20,642 
17      To authorise the Audit Committee to   559,418,035 99.97 184,335  0.03 559,602,370 83.15%  20,445 
       determine the Auditor's remuneration 
18      To authorise the political donations  559,084,450 99.91 510,467  0.09 559,594,917 83.15%  27,898 
       and expenditure 
19      To authorise the Directors to allot   554,024,061 99.00 5,570,749 1.00 559,594,810 83.15%  28,005 
       shares 
20*      To authorise the reduced notice of   557,381,753 99.78 1,222,753 0.22 558,604,506 83.00%  1,018,309 
       general meeting other than an AGM

Votes cast by independent shareholders 

VOTES       VOTES      VOTES    % of ISC**  VOTES 
INDEPENDENT RESOLUTIONS             FOR     %   AGAINST  %  TOTAL    VOTED     WITHHELD 
                                                      *** 
8       To elect Paul Coby (Independent) 203,672,678 99.91 183,392  0.09 203,856,070 64.25%    42,831 
       To re-elect Catherine Brown 
11                       196,316,843 96.30 7,551,300 3.70 203,868,143 64.25%    30,758 
       (Independent) 
       To re-elect Paul Thandi 
12                       196,063,734 96.17 7,804,139 3.83 203,867,873 64.25%    31,028 
       (Independent) 
       To re-elect Michael Torpey 
13                       203,364,656 99.75 505,232  0.25 203,869,888 64.25%    29,013 
       (Independent) 
14      To re-elect Nicholas Winsor    203,350,157 99.75 518,011  0.25 203,868,168 64.25%    30,733 
       (Independent)

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued Share Capital

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 16 May 2025 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 673,029,601. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolution passed as Special Business at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 75 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via an award-winning mobile app.

Metro Bank appeared in second place for personal and business service in-store in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey, February 2025.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  389539 
EQS News ID:  2141650 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2141650&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.