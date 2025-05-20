Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 13:42 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Shanxi International Communication Center(SHICC): The team of "Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture" makes a collective appearance, "recommending" Chinese ancient architecture to the world.

Finanznachrichten News

TAIYUAN, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Produced by Shanxi International Communication Center

On the fertile land of Shanxi, where the essence of Chinese civilization thrives, lie the most magnificent codes of ancient Chinese architecture. From the towering Buddhist temples to the exquisite folk residences; from the upturned eaves to the carved beams and painted rafters, every ancient building stands as a museum, with each brick and tile etched with the warmth of craftsmanship. Every approach and exploration is a dialogue with history.

The micro-documentary Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture, produced by the Shanxi International Communication Center, has officially been launched! Comprising 5 episodes, the series adopts a unique humanistic perspective to delve into the depths of time and connect with the soul of ancient architecture. Six "ambassadors for ancient architecture" engage in a dialogue spanning a thousand years, recommending Chinese ancient architecture to the world.

For more information, please click the following links:

Ep2 I'm opening a mystery box in Zezhou
https://x.com/ShanxiTimes/status/1924312307821408453?t=TbMLE6T-DLHm1pE1aZvkjw&s=19

Ep3 Whispers of Time in Paintings
https://x.com/ShanxiTimes/status/1924324692955128227?t=clO37-dYCmLQh0hVk93USA&s=19

Ep4 Treasures Sealed by Time
https://x.com/ShanxiTimes/status/1924327999698313656?t=ZGZuzIeSJU36nDqNFQ-zGw&s=19

Ep5 My Jinci, My Home
https://x.com/ShanxiTimes/status/1924330772372308369?t=pjWf_ZGuQHP5UVCXBLgVJw&s=19

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuULyV3kUbs

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-team-of-ambassadors-for-ancient-architecture-makes-a-collective-appearance-recommending-chinese-ancient-architecture-to-the-world-302460394.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.