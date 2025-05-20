Equity Insider: From Retina Scans to Cancer Trials, AI Is Taking Over the Exam Room

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - The World Economic Forum recently spotlighted five healthcare breakthroughs, and at the top of the list was artificial intelligence. From surgical precision tools to real-time diagnostics, brain-responsive stimulation, and multi-disease detection systems, AI is no longer an emerging force-it's the engine quietly transforming the entire healthcare ecosystem. Across hospitals, research labs, and digital health platforms, AI is now embedded in everything from diagnostics to chronic disease management-speeding up innovation, improving clinical accuracy, and helping providers deliver more personalized care at scale. This next wave of transformation is being shaped by leaders across precision medicine, pharmaceutical R&D, telehealth, and AI-enabled diagnostics, including Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), and Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

Analysts forecast explosive growth ahead for AI in healthcare, with MarketsandMarkets projecting the market to surge past $110 billion by 2030 on a 38.6% compound annual growth rate. Accenture goes even further, estimating AI could inject another $461 billion in added value by 2035-amplifying impact across a global healthcare system already on track to surpass $2.26 trillion.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and its joint venture partner Ainnova Tech are taking steps to expand their AI-driven healthcare platform through the potential acquisition or exclusive license of a patented early disease detection technology. The international opportunity, if finalized, would deepen the capabilities of their Vision AI platform-paving the way for predictive health insights without requiring a full dataset from the patient.

"Our purpose is to create the future of early disease detection in an accessible way, so that patients can get a preventive check-up anywhere, at a low cost, and easily," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and member of the Board of Directors of the joint venture company, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), said of AAC's aim to continue to add to its portfolio. "We want to prevent patients with risk factors from developing other diseases that could have been avoided before they became a real problem. To this end, we are seeking to integrate new technologies into our portfolio within a single platform, both through our R&D efforts and through potential exclusive licenses or acquisitions."

The prospective deal supports Avant and Ainnova's broader goal: to deliver accessible, preventive health screening tools that combine retinal imaging, vital sign analysis, and machine learning into a single platform. Vision AI is already positioned as a next-gen diagnostic solution for chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disorders. Now, the joint venture is exploring how new technology can unlock even earlier detection of emerging conditions-potentially before symptoms begin.

The partners recently integrated four diagnostic algorithms-trained on more than 2.3 million clinical cases-into the Vision AI platform. The proposed acquisition would build on that momentum, bringing in novel IP designed to generate insights from minimal input data.

Avant and Ainnova see this as part of a long-term strategy to consolidate tools that make early disease detection scalable, portable, and globally relevant. A final agreement has not yet been announced, but the companies confirmed they would update shareholders as appropriate.

Most recently, Avant began official talks of a proposed acquisition of Ainnova, officially unifying operations of the two parties into one, after already aligning under the Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) banner. This intentional step came just ahead of their scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting this July. If completed, the merger would remove internal friction, streamline clinical trial planning, and strengthen their regulatory posture ahead of potential U.S. market entry.

"We believe bringing the two companies together will offer tremendous value for shareholders," said Vargas. "It will simplify the process of advancing our technology to market, and it will deliver value to our customers and partners as we promote our technology portfolio globally."

At the core of this effort is the previously mentioned Vision AI, a non-invasive clinical screening platform that combines retinal imaging, vital sign capture, and machine-learning algorithms to detect early signals of chronic illness-including diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, kidney and liver conditions, and type 2 diabetes. Operating under AAC, the joint venture holds global rights to the platform, which has shown more than 90% sensitivity in early detection, according to NIH-cited research.

"This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where Vision AI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market," said Vargas. "Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product."

While many AI-driven healthcare ventures remain in the pilot or proof-of-concept phase, Avant's platform is already in deployment across multiple Latin American markets-including Chile, Mexico, and Brazil-where it continues to operate in live clinical environments. These real-world settings are generating critical data on both safety and efficacy, while also supplying user feedback that informs ongoing refinements to performance and usability.

To expand its diagnostic range, the Ai-nova joint venture recently added four new algorithms to the Vision AI platform. Each was trained on a dataset exceeding 2.3 million clinical cases, enhancing the system's capabilities across a broader array of chronic diseases. With growing momentum overseas and regulatory planning underway in the U.S., Avant's story may soon shift from early promise to broader market relevance.

A recent $365 million Series D raise by Pathos AI may have been private, but the shockwaves are already rippling into public markets.

"Pathos was founded to transform drug development by harnessing the full potential of multimodal data and AI," said Iker Huerga, CEO of Pathos AI, who was recently Chief Data Scientist for Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) and formerly Executive Vice President at Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) under its previous name Tempus Labs. "With this financing, we're building one of the most advanced AI engines, designed to accelerate development, deepen clinical insight, and ensure the right therapies reach the patients who need them most."

In late April, Tempus AIsigned expanded strategic agreements with AstraZeneca and Pathos AI to co-develop what they're calling the largest multimodal foundation model in oncology. The deal builds on a 2021 collaboration between Tempus and AstraZeneca and includes $200 million in licensing and model development fees payable to Tempus.

"Generative AI and the emergence of large multimodal models is the final catalyst needed to usher in precision medicine in oncology at scale," said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. "Tempus has spent the last decade investing billions of dollars into collecting the necessary data needed for a foundation model of this kind to take shape. We look forward to working with AstraZeneca and Pathos to apply AI-enabled solutions to advance therapies in an effort to help patients live longer and healthier lives."

The foundation model will leverage Tempus' extensive de-identified oncology dataset to generate novel clinical insights, support drug discovery, and enhance therapeutic development across the oncology spectrum.

AstraZeneca echoed the strategic potential of the partnership.

"Cancer drug discovery and clinical development are being transformed by the ability to analyze vast amounts of rich data using artificial intelligence," said Jorge Reis-Filho, Chief AI and Data Scientist, Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca. "We are excited to collaborate with Tempus and Pathos to advance our data and AI-driven R&D strategy through the development of a multimodal oncology foundation model that we believe will accelerate and increase the probability of clinical success across our diverse pipeline."

Another asset that Pathos AI will continue to work on with funds from the $365-million financing is pocenbrodib, which originated at Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), and was licensed back in 2023.

The compound, a selective CBP/p300 inhibitor, is currently being tested in a Phase I/II trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer-both as a monotherapy and in combination with standard treatments like abiraterone, olaparib, and Pluvicto.

"Proceeds from this round will enable us to significantly accelerate the development of both programmes and in-license new ones," said Huerga in an email exchange with FirstWord PHARMA.

With the platform now backed by nearly half a billion in total capital and Novo Nordisk's early-stage work advancing into real-world patient trials, the line between drug developer and AI platform continues to blur.

Back in April, Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) launched a next-generation Cardiometabolic Health Program designed to prevent and manage diabetes, hypertension, and obesity through personalized virtual care.

"Nutrition, activity, sleep and stress management all have an outsized impact on population health," said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health President of U.S. Group Health. "Our program comprehensively addresses these foundational pillars of cardiometabolic health because we know that's what it takes to deliver meaningful outcomes-both for those managing multiple conditions and those looking to avoid progression of disease."

The offering leverages connected devices and patient-reported data to generate dynamic health insights, enabling more proactive and AI-informed interventions. New features include access to dietitians, sleep support apps, at-home testing kits, and integration with 24/7 care providers.

