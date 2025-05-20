Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company) and its affiliated companies, a leading operator in the seniors housing industry, is pleased to announce its participation at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, taking place May 20-21, 2025 in New York City.

Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Senior Living, will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat as part of the conference on May 20, 2025. The fireside chat will be webcast and available for replay. A link to the replay will be provided following the event on the Company website.

Discovery Senior Living has grown rapidly to over 350 communities across nearly 40 states, providing innovative memory care, assisted living, and independent living solutions. The Company remains focused on scaling its platform, investing in technology and clinical excellence, and delivering industry-leading experiences for residents, families, and partners.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 36,000 units across 350 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. Discovery Senior Living was once again named and certified a Great Place To Work May 2024 - May 2025.

