Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
Discover Sarasota's Premier Live-Work-Play Self-Contained Community: Bath & Racquet Residences and Club

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / As the demand for self-contained, resort-style communities continues to rise, Bath & Racquet Residences and Club is leading the charge on Florida's Gulf Coast. Perfectly positioned in Sarasota - one of the state's hottest markets thanks to its unbeatable value, lower congestion, and elevated quality of life - this luxury residential development offers an opportunity to live where others vacation.

Bath & Racquet Residences and Club

Bath & Racquet Residences and Club
Club View of Courts and Pool

More than just a place to live, Bath & Racquet is a complete lifestyle experience, centered around a private, members-only club. The development offers 256 hurricane-resistant condominiums across more than 20 floor plans, including seven three-story penthouses, with pricing starting in the $700s per square foot. Designed with resilience in mind, each residence is built with concrete construction and hurricane-proof windows - and notably, the site sits 25 feet above sea level, offering added peace of mind in Florida's storm-prone climate.

Every detail at Bath & Racquet is curated to support active living, social connection, and day-to-day convenience. Future residents are drawn to its unique combination of resort-level comforts and top-tier athletic offerings, including 13 tennis courts, 16 pickleball courts, walking trails and dog park, a full-service restaurant and bar, a private raised residential pool, and a resort-style club pool, gym, and spa.

Adding expertise to the community is tennis legend and former ATP #2 Tommy Haas, serving as the Global Ambassador and Club Curator. Haas brings decades of experience and a personal commitment to shaping a world-class tennis and lifestyle destination that honors the heritage of the original Bath & Racquet Club. By curating the coaching experience, managing daily tennis operations, and inviting top talent including trainers and players, his involvement guarantees that residents and members experience an authentic, world-class sports environment integrated into their everyday lives.

Whether it's a morning workout, an afternoon match or a sunset cocktail by the pool, every day at Bath & Racquet is designed for effortless, elevated living. Just minutes from downtown Sarasota and the award-winning shores of Siesta Key, Bath & Racquet offers effortless access to world-class beaches, shopping, dining, and top cultural attractions - without the intensity of big cities like Miami or Tampa. It's Florida living, simplified.

With move-ins anticipated to begin in December 2026, Bath & Racquet Residences and Club promises to redefine Sarasota living in one seamless experience.

Contact Information

Tiffannie Ramos
Senior Account Executive
tiffannie@taraink.com

SOURCE: Bath & Racquet Residences and Club



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/discover-sarasotas-premier-live-work-play-self-contained-community-bath-and-racquet-res-1029538

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
