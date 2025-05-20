Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
Avanza Capital Holdings Backs Texas Performing Arts to Support Cultural Innovation and Young Talent at The University of Texas at Austin

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Avanza Capital Holdings, a leading alternative private credit firm, today announced its proud support of Texas Performing Arts (TPA), the renowned live performance division of The University of Texas at Austin. As one of the most active university based arts organizations in the country, TPA is central to the cultural and educational life of the region presenting Broadway tours, national artists, international talent, and new works across music, theater, and dance.

This donation underscores Avanza Capital's commitment to enriching communities through strategic philanthropy, while aligning with its broader mission to empower visionaries who are using their platforms to foster growth, creativity, and opportunity.

"As a firm committed to cultivating impact that extends beyond finance, we are honored to support Texas Performing Arts," said Frank Scarso, CEO of Avanza Capital Holdings. "Their influence on campus, across Austin, and nationally reflects the type of dynamic leadership and innovation that aligns with our values."

Texas Performing Arts operates premier venues on the UT Austin campus including the iconic Bass Concert Hall, the city's largest theater and serves more than 20,000 students annually through its expansive education programs. TPA also acts as a national incubator for new productions, giving voice to emerging and established artists alike.

In a statement on Avanza's donation with a key advocate of TPA's mission, Anthony DeBenedictis, Managing Partner of Avanza Capital Holdings, added:

"At Avanza Capital, we believe in empowering individuals and institutions that create lasting impact. We are proud to support one of our lending partners a visionary technologist turned celebrated recording artist whose life's work bridges innovation and artistry. His commitment to nurturing young talent through the performing arts exemplifies the kind of purpose driven leadership we stand behind."

The individual referenced, an acclaimed vocalist and former IBM Fellow, recently garnered national acclaim for his tribute album Sinatra My Way, produced with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra. His dual legacy in technology and music reflects a lifelong mission to inspire and support future generations of performers, especially those nurtured through programs like Texas Performing Arts.

About Avanza Capital:

Meet The Team - Avanza Capital Holdings LLC

Avanza Capital Holdings is a premier provider of private alternative financing solutions for accredited lenders. Specializing in high-yield, short-duration fixed income strategies, the firm creates and manages diversified portfolios of small to medium sized business strategies, offering monthly principal and interest distributions. Avanza is committed to delivering consistent, risk adjusted returns through disciplined underwriting and institutional grade due diligence. The firm is overseen by top-tier general counsel, including lifelong partnerships with nationally recognized outside general counsel, ensuring strict regulatory compliance and legal oversight across all portfolio operations.

Avanza Capital's Very Own Michael Henry Gains Momentum in Bid …

Anthony C. Varbero - America's Top 50 Lawyer -Securities Law

About Texas Performing Arts

Texas Performing Arts: Homepage

TPA to Host Heller Awards for Young Artists Beginning in 2026

Texas Performing Arts is the performing arts center of The University of Texas at Austin and a national leader in university-based arts presentation and production. Through world-class programming and deep educational engagement, TPA transforms lives by creating, presenting, and connecting people through live performance.

Media Contact:

40 Wall Street, New York, NY 28th Fl 10005
Avanza Capital Holdings

Frank Scarso
CEO
frank@avanza.nyc
212-320-0532

Anthony DeBenedictis
Managing Partner/Chief Strategic Officer
anthony@avanza.nyc
914-536-7565

https://avanza.nyc/in-the-news/

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made. Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, Hedge fund or SEC filing and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner. The outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners. General counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Outside General Counsel."

SOURCE: Avanza Capital Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/avanza-capital-holdings-backs-texas-performing-arts-to-support-c-1029818

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
