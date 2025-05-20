Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - ASMED Medical Center announced that its proprietary AI-powered robotic diagnostic system, KE-BOT, developed by Dr. Koray Erdogan, has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This recognition highlights the role of advanced imaging and artificial intelligence in enhancing diagnostic precision within aesthetic and procedural planning.





Image caption: AI-Driven scalp analysis robot by Dr. Koray Erdogan could be next breakthrough in hair transplant diagnostics, backed by U.S. Patent

AI has been improving diagnoses for some time, but recently the field has seen an explosion in growth. Developed over a nine-year R&D period in collaboration with Kocaeli University and TÜBITAK, KE-BOT performs 360-degree scalp mapping, capturing high-resolution data on hair shaft thickness, follicular density, and distribution. The system produces consistent, reproducible metrics that inform procedural planning, with no dependence on manual measurement or subjective judgment.

"We built KE-BOT to bring standardization, objectivity, and data transparency into a field that has long relied on visual estimations," said Dr. Koray Erdogan, founder and medical director of ASMED. "The U.S. patent is a milestone for us, and for the application of artificial intelligence in clinical diagnostics."

KE-BOT's AI engine processes detailed visual input and translates it into quantifiable values for clinicians. The robot assists in pre- and post-procedural analysis and is supported by KE-BOT Mobile, a digital application linked to ASMED's central data servers. This allows clinicians and patients to visualize mapped data and procedural metrics in real time.









AI drives both diagnostic speed and precision in personalized medicine

The use of artificial intelligence in procedural diagnostics reflects a broader shift toward personalized medicine-where decisions are guided by individual data rather than standard templates. By providing clinicians with patient-specific maps and metrics in minutes, KE-BOT not only improves accuracy but also accelerates the diagnostic phase, supporting faster planning and more efficient consultation processes.

While Türkiye has become known globally for its role in the hair restoration industry, KE-BOT's U.S. patent adds a new dimension: the emergence of locally developed health-tech tools from the region with international scientific recognition.

"This is not just about innovation in robotics," added Dr. Erdogan. "It's about building tools that raise global standards of precision, transparency, and planning through verified data."

