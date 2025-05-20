New capabilities drive better ROI and campaign performance for online sellers as well as agencies.

Worldeye Technologies Inc. today announced the acquisition of BidX, a leading provider of automated PPC and DSP advertising across e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Walmart. This strategic acquisition advances Worldeye Technologies' growing portfolio of e-commerce tools, which includes the recently acquired DataHawk analytics platform and established marketplace optimization tools, such as Viral Launch.

BidX Joins Worldeye Technologies to Transform Marketplace Advertising

"At Worldeye, we are committed to leading innovation in the e-commerce space," said Jim MacIntyre, Chairman of Worldeye. "BidX's AI-driven approach to ad optimization represents the kind of forward-thinking tech we seek to bring to our customers. The acquisition advances our ability to deliver next-generation solutions to marketplace sellers."

BidX delivers sophisticated Amazon advertising automation that enables sellers to maximize return on ad spend through advanced bidding algorithms, comprehensive campaign management, and detailed performance analytics. The company's AI-powered platform helps businesses optimize advertising budgets and increase visibility across multiple marketplaces, establishing BidX as an innovative solution for e-commerce advertising optimization.

With the addition of BidX, Worldeye Technologies continues to execute its commitment to building a comprehensive suite of tools that address the complete spectrum of e-commerce business needs.

"Our vision is an ecosystem that eliminates the complexity of e-commerce growth," said Keith Jarvis, COO of Worldeye Technologies. "With BidX joining our portfolio alongside DataHawk and Viral Launch, we're establishing a place where marketplace sellers can seamlessly optimize their product listings, analyze KPIs, and now automate their advertising strategies."

Worldeye Technologies has ensured that existing BidX customers will experience no disruption to their accounts or services. All user access, campaign settings, and customer support channels will continue unchanged, ensuring an uninterrupted transition.

"We set out to build BidX because we knew firsthand how time-consuming and complex marketplace advertising could be, especially for growing brands trying to scale. What started as a tool to solve our own problem quickly became something bigger," said Nadine Schoepper, co-founder of BidX. "It's always been about creating real value for sellers, and that only happened because of the people behind it. Partnering with Worldeye means we get to scale that mission even further, with support that respects our roots and amplifies what makes BidX special."

The BidX team will remain in place under Worldeye Technologies' ownership and will maintain the first-rate level of service and innovation they are known for.

About Worldeye Technologies

Worldeye Technologies is dedicated to helping e-commerce sellers through advanced marketplace solutions, powerful analytics, and experiential shopping technologies. The company's growing portfolio includes Viral Launch, DataHawk, and now BidX.

About BidX

Founded in 2018 by Nadine Schoepper, Max Hofmann, and Dominik Thuesing, BidX has grown into a team of 45 specialists providing automated PPC and DSP management solutions. Run by former Amazon sellers, the company serves customers in 43 countries, helping marketplace sellers optimize their ad campaigns, increase visibility, and improve return on advertising spend. For more information, visit: www.BidX.io

