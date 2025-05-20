Launch of MiFID-regulated futures cements Kraken's role as one of the most liquid, onshore regulated crypto trading platforms in Europe

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency exchanges, has launched the largest regulated crypto derivatives offering in Europe, providing clients and partners with access to a full suite of liquid futures instruments, all within a recognized regulatory framework.

Clients and partners in the European Economic Area (EEA) can now trade a full suite of crypto derivatives, including both perpetual and fixed maturity contracts, compliant with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II). Kraken is offering these instruments through a MiFID-regulated investment firm that Kraken announced it acquired earlier this year.

As one of the most liquid, onshore regulated brokers and exchanges for crypto derivatives in Europe, Kraken Derivatives provides institutional-grade infrastructure, strong local fiat support, and flexible collateral options that enable traders to optimize capital allocation and risk management. The launch of MiFID-regulated futures further strengthens Kraken's position by delivering these benefits within a recognized regulatory framework.

"Europe is one of the fastest-growing regions for digital asset trading and investment, with some of the most sophisticated and demanding clients and institutions," said Shannon Kurtas, Head of Exchange at Kraken. "The launch of Kraken's regulated derivatives in Europe, the largest offering of its kind, is well-timed to meet this growing demand and underscores our commitment to providing trusted, compliant access to the best markets and trading opportunities."

Building on its acquisition of the first regulated crypto derivatives venue in 2019, Kraken has developed one of the deepest global liquidity pools for derivatives trading in crypto. The rollout of MiFID-regulated derivatives marks another major milestone: Kraken is one of the first regulated brokers for crypto perpetual contracts in Europe, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading in the region.

Kurtas added: "Clients and partners increasingly seek comprehensive offerings within a regulated framework. With this launch, they can seamlessly trade futures as part of a full suite of products from one of the most well-established platforms in Europe, improving capital efficiency, access to liquidity, reliability, and enabling sophisticated strategies and position management."

Kraken will offer its new derivatives offering through Payward Europe Digital Solutions (CY) Ltd a Cyprus-based MiFID II-regulated entity. For more information, please visit here.

About Kraken

Kraken is a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom for the crypto economy and beyond.

Millions of individuals, professional traders, and institutions around the world use Kraken to trade digital and traditional assets, including cryptocurrencies, national currencies, U.S. futures, and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps. Futures platforms by NinjaTrader, a Kraken company, are available on desktop, web, and mobile via www.ninjatrader.com.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

