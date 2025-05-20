Multi-year agreement with longstanding customer highlights Cognyte's growing success in expanding adoption of AI-powered solutions

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in software-driven technology for investigative analytics, today announced a new three-year subscription agreement valued at over $10 million annually with a longstanding national security customer in the EMEA region. Under the new agreement, the agency will gain access to Cognyte's latest AI-powered capabilities, an expanded suite of solutions and continuous enhancements going forward. The subscription approach enables faster adoption of innovation, greater operational agility and ensures the agency stays ahead of evolving threats.

As part of the new agreement, the agency will upgrade to the latest version of Cognyte's investigative analytics solution, strengthening its ability to address complex and evolving security challenges. The platform enables the agency to generate actionable intelligence from vast and diverse data sources, so they can accelerate investigations, improve decision making and increase operational success.

"We're proud to deepen our relationship with this longstanding customer as they modernize their investigative operations through a more agile, innovation-driven model," said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. "This agreement demonstrates both the value of Cognyte's AI-powered solutions and our ability to drive recurring revenue through high-value subscription partners."

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company, focused on solutions for data processing and investigative analytics that allow customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Cognyte's solutions empower law enforcement, national security, national and military intelligence agencies, and other organizations to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers make smarter, faster decisions with their data for the best possible outcomes. Hundreds of customers rely on Cognyte's investigative analytics solutions to uncover critical insights from past events and anticipate emerging threats. By harnessing AI-driven intelligence, Cognyte accelerates investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy while enabling customers to better investigate, anticipate, predict and mitigate risks with greater precision. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "views," and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte's business, and Cognyte's ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 2, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250520351476/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Michelle Allard McMahon

Rainier Communications on behalf of Cognyte Software

prcognyte@rainierco.com