Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
20.05.2025
BitMEX Launches RLUSD Spot Trading and Margin Support, with a 15,000 RLUSD Reward Pool

BitMEX RLUSD Announcement

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2025, the safest crypto exchange, today announced the launch of "The Ripple Effect," an exciting new campaign to introduce significant trading opportunities for its users. Starting 20 May, BitMEX users can deposit, buy, and trade Ripple USD (RLUSD) on the BitMEX Spot market. Furthermore, BitMEX is the first cryptocurrency exchange to offer RLUSD as a margin currency through its Multi Asset Margining feature, available from 22 May.

To celebrate the partnership, BitMEX is giving away a 15,000 RLUSD prize pool to users who deposit, buy, or trade RLUSD on BitMEX Spot, and utilise RLUSD as margin to trade derivatives on the platform.

"We are thrilled to kickstart our collaboration with Ripple, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure, to introduce 'The Ripple Effect' for our traders," said Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX. "The addition of RLUSD for spot trading and the inclusion of the leading stablecoin as a margin currency underscore our commitment to providing our users with a diverse and innovative trading environment. We believe the new listing, coupled with the 15,000 RLUSD reward pool, will be met with great enthusiasm by our community."

The integration of RLUSD on BitMEX Spot provides users with a seamless and efficient way to access and trade Ripple USD, a stablecoin offering a blend of stability, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. By being the first to offer RLUSD as margin, BitMEX empowers derivatives traders with unique flexibility and choice in managing their positions and collateral.

Key Highlights of "The Ripple Effect" Campaign:

  • RLUSD Spot Trading: Users who deposit or buy RLUSD can earn their share of a 4,000 RLUSD reward pool.
  • RLUSD as Margin: Traders that utilise RLUSD as margin for their derivatives trades can earn their share of a 7,000 RLUSD reward pool.
  • RLUSD Holders: BitMEX will take random snapshots of users' RLUSD holdings to airdrop a 4,000 RLUSD reward pool to selected traders.

Full details regarding the "The Ripple Effect" campaign, including eligibility criteria for the 15,000 RLUSD reward pool, can be found on the BitMEX website at https://www.bitmex.com/ripple-effect?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=PR.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week - proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blogor www.bitmex.com, and follow Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and its online communities. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c10d77a-ea78-4a0e-9217-51e947cda4cb


