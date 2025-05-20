INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MD&M East Explores AI and Automation Shaping the Future of Manufacturing and MedTech

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / MD&M East , the region's largest event for the engineering sector, returns May 20-22, 2025, to Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City bringing together over 300 exhibitors across MedTech, packaging, plastics, design & manufacturing, automation and quality. Attendees can expect to see live demos, product launches and the latest innovation in smart manufacturing, design engineering and regulatory solutions, all under one roof.

With premier education tailored for engineers, research and development experts, manufacturers, executives and quality specialists, MD&M creates the platform for the manufacturing community to navigate the rapid transformation across global production and compliance. Highlighted keynotes include A.K. Karan, VP of Advanced Engineering & Innovation at Baxter International, presenting "Baxter's Approach to Optimizing Supply Chains with AI & Machine Learning," a look at how intelligent systems are being used to improve production efficiency, quality and adaptability; Emily Winston, Founder and CEO at Boichik Bagels, will speak on "Bridging Tradition and Innovation: Enhancing Quality Food Production Through Automation," sharing how robotics can scale artisanal food without sacrificing quality; and Omar Khateeb, CEO of Khateeb & Co., presents "The Third Wave: The Future of Big Tech and Medtech: The Future of Big Tech and MedTech," exploring how software-first innovation is transforming device design and development.

"Manufacturing is undergoing one of the most dynamic transformations in decades, from the way products are designed and built to how companies adapt to global trade shifts and regulatory change," says Melissa Magestro, VP of Informa Markets Engineering. "MD&M East is here to connect professionals from around the world with real-world application of AI, automation and advanced technologies, offering insights into smarter systems, more resilient operations and next generation manufacturing strategies."

The event arrives as the $14.3 trillion global manufacturing industry faces major shifts with new tariff policies prompting significant increase in supply chain relocations and over 80% of large manufacturers plan to shift operations closer to local markets . To meet increasing attendee needs for critical for the most-up-to-date information, conversations hosted throughout this year's programming includes education and insights tailored to the shifting manufacturing landscape.

On the show floor, attendees will explore cross-border automaton technologies, smart quality systems and tools for navigating global compliances, as well as sessions examining how companies are responding to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates in the tri-state area and the digital transformation of packaging and broader advancements in robotics. Additional topics include manufacturers in MedTech, packaging and plastics are adapting new trade dynamics and regulatory complexity while rethinking global versus regional production strategies.

Additional workshops include "Digital Lean Manufacturing: Where Smart Technology Meets Traditional Efficiency," focused on integrating lean principles with real-time analytics and industry 4.0 tools, and "ChatGPT & AI Prompt Mastery," an interactive session teaching professionals how to improve productivity and precision through better AI engagement. With an added focus on sustainability, the event will feature three roundtable discussions covering environmentally conscious practices in supply chain, quality control and automation.

As the global market enters a new era shaped by policy shifts, sustainability demands and technological advancement, MD&M East 2025 offers a timely forum for connection, learning and hands-on discovery. Register today: www.mdmeast.com

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Informa Markets Engineering, is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West , MD&M East , MD&M South and MD&M Midwest . Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit? www.informamarkets.com .

