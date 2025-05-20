Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has expanded its use of XRP cryptocurrency to support greater NFT interoperability and fluidity across major blockchain networks. This advancement enables creators to build and move digital assets more efficiently, leveraging XRP's speed and low-cost transaction model within Colle AI's intelligent infrastructure.

With improved XRP-native functionality, Colle AI now supports faster asset transfers, smarter contract execution, and real-time routing between XRP Ledger and other chains, including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and BNB Chain. These refinements allow users to deploy NFTs with less friction while maintaining performance and consistency across decentralized environments.

Colle AI's AI-driven engine automates metadata configuration, chain selection, and gas optimization, adapting dynamically to XRP's unique transaction framework. This not only simplifies the creation and transfer process but also boosts reliability for projects operating across multiple blockchains.

By broadening XRP integration, Colle AI reinforces its mission to deliver creator-first tools that make NFT development smarter, faster, and truly multichain-pushing forward the boundaries of innovation in the Web3 space.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

