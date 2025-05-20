The "Europe Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Data Center Market was valued at USD 47.23 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 97.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.80%.
KEY TRENDS
High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
- The incorporation of AI in data centers is enhancing infrastructure across sectors such as finance, IT, and healthcare. Noteworthy investments include Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Data4's investment of USD 20.7 billion in France and Microsoft's USD 4.8 billion AI and cloud infrastructure enhancement in Italy.
- This trend is anticipated to boost data center development to meet growing computational and storage demands.
Increase in 5G Deployments Aiding in Growth of Edge Data Centers
- The development of 5G technology is transforming the Europe data center market, leading to increased investments for the development of edge data centers to significantly address the need for low latency and fast connectivity.
- In October 2024, Vodafone Germany inaugurated its nationwide 5G Standalone network, covering over 92% of the population by using 700 MHz, 1.8 GHz, and 3.5 GHz frequency bands to support real-time communication.
- Edge data center providers like Quetta and EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC are rapidly expanding their presence across multiple European nations to support local data processing.
Sustainability Initiatives: Attracting Data Center Operators
- With growing demand for digital services, the Europe data center market is increasingly focusing on sustainability. The major players like Google and Microsoft are committed to using 100% renewable energy to operate their data centers and adopting advanced cooling methods and waste heat utilization to minimize environmental impact.
- In April 2025, Verne Global revealed that its London data center would transition from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for its backup generators, in collaboration with Crown Oil, to reduce more than 90% of net CO2 emissions.
- In November 2024, Amazon entered into a deal by signing over four power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Greece for procuring renewable energy, including two agreements for over 44.4 MW from the Vermio wind farm and two other agreements sourced from different wind farms.
- Sustainability initiatives are attracting significant investments from data center operators in Europe to minimize their greenhouse gas emissions.
Rise in the District Heating Concept
- District heating is a sustainable solution that distributes centrally generated heat to nearby buildings via insulated pipes and improves energy efficiency by utilizing local renewable energy sources and waste heat.
- In April 2025, atNorth, a developer in the Europe data center market, entered into a heat-reuse agreement with Finnish retail group Kesko Corporation to provide waste heat from its FIN02 data center in Espoo to a nearby Kesko store to reduce the store's heating emissions by over 200 tons of CO2 each year.
- In January 2025, Queen Mary University of London utilized waste heat from its Tier II data center to heat campus buildings, using a multi-stage heat recovery system developed in collaboration with Schneider Electric and APT.
- The district heating system in Europe is significant in advancing sustainability in Europe. Data center operators are incorporating renewable energy sources in district heating systems to enhance sustainability, further drive energy efficiency, and support local economic growth across the region.
Innovative Construction Techniques for Data Centers
- The Europe data center market is growing due to technological advancements and the integration of digital services. To address the sustainability challenges in this sector, innovative construction methods are being employed to improve energy efficiency, operational flexibility, and overall data center performance.
- European countries have adopted several innovative techniques, including advanced cooling solutions, modular and prefabricated designs, digital twin technology, and the use of sustainable construction materials.
- The rapid expansion of data centers in Europe is increasing the need for innovative construction methods that meet the rising demand for digital services while prioritizing sustainability. Europe is focusing on sustainability by adopting energy-efficient technologies, such as promoting modular designs and employing advanced cooling and power infrastructure solutions in data centers.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Dublin (FLAP-D) data center markets are among the leading data center markets in Europe. However, the dominance of these markets in the Europe data center market is expected to be reduced due to the land availability constraints. Data center companies are preferring emerging locations such as Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Greece for the development of their data center operators.
- In the Nordic region, countries including Sweden, Norway, and Finland are increasingly attracting data center investments driven by their cool climate, abundant renewable energy, such as hydropower, wind, and geothermal energy, and government incentives.
- Hyperscale companies such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft are developing sustainable and large-scale hyperscale data center facilities, especially in Nordic and Western European countries. Colocation companies are also contributing significantly to increasing the investments in the Europe data center market by adopting sustainable data center practices such as integrating renewable energy, replacing diesel generators with HVO, and implementing advanced liquid cooling techniques.
- In Central Eastern Europe, Russia has established itself as a key data center hub. Other countries, such as Poland, Austria, and Czechia, are also becoming emerging locations, attracting data center operators, and tech giants such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft are also expanding their operations across these countries. Other countries such as Hungary, Estonia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Croatia have witnessed small investments in recent years.
- In Italy, Milan is the major data center hub, which benefits from its central location, connecting with Southern Europe. The smaller data center markets, such as Rome and Turin, are emerging as growing data center locations due to their favorable business environments.
- The political neutrality, data protection regulations, and proximity to key European markets enhance Switzerland's attractiveness to data center operators, with Zurich and Geneva serving as the main data center hubs offering high security and reliability.
- The locations, including Marseille and Lyon, are gaining significance in France as an alternative to Paris due to their land availability and affordable electricity prices.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|341
|Forecast Period
|2024 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$47.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$97.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Impact of Tariffs on Europe Data Center Market
- Investment Opportunities
- Investment: Market Size Forecast
- Area: Market Size Forecast
- Power Capacity: Market Size Forecast
Segmentation by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
- Air-based
- Liquid-based
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core Shell Development
- Installation Commissioning Services
- Engineering Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection Suppression
- DCIM
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Greece
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordic
- Sweden
- Norway
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czechia
- Other Central Eastern European Countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuajz4
