On 19 May, Canyon Resources announced that it has received an option exercise notice from its key shareholder Eagle Eye Asset Holdings (EEA). EEA will exercise 350m options, resulting in cash proceeds of A$24.5m for the company. Canyon will use the funds to further advance its Minim Martap bauxite project, in particular to finalise the definitive feasibility study (DFS) that is scheduled for completion in Q325.

